Indian groups in UK welcome new visa system

INDIAN industry and students’ groups in the UK have welcomed the points-based visa system announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“We welcome the Home Office’s proposed new system, which rightly recognises that immigration to the UK should be based on skills, salaries and knowledge of the English language,” said Jim Bligh, chair of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s UK-India Business Forum.

“For business, it’s essential that the system retains flexibility for employers, particularly those bringing in highly-skilled workers on short-term assignments to support UK PLCs’ growth and transformation.

“It will also be important to ensure salary thresholds are not a deterrent to finding staff with the right specialist skills from around the world.”

The possibility of trading points vis-a-vis salary threshold is likely to prove beneficial for Indian professionals, who already make up the largest chunk of skilled worker visas issued by the UK to nationals outside the EU.

Baroness Usha Prashar, chairperson of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), UK, said the changes meet a long-standing business demand.

She said: “Majority of the Indian businesses in the UK require skilled manpower. The new point-based immigration system coupled with the lower salary threshold is a positive move. This has been a long-standing demand of FICCI members.

“The new system will benefit not just qualified professionals from India but also large number of Indian students in the UK universities.”

Student visa routes will also be points-based and bring EU students into the same remit as other international applicants from next year, at the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, 2020.

A graduate route announced by the government earlier had reintroduced a two-year, post-study work visa option for overseas students.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK, which had sought a fairer visa regime would allow international students gain work experience after their courses, believes the new changes are a step in the right direction.

“It feels like a good step towards creating a fair immigration system that meets the need of the British economy but also creates an environment that welcomes talent, particularly scientific talent,” said Sanam Arora, founder and chairperson of NISAU UK.

“Genuine Indian applicants with demonstrable skills should considerably benefit. As always though, the proof lies in the pudding and we await clarity over the coming months on details, and also particularly on how the Graduate route fits into the overall points-based system.”

