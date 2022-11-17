Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 17, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Indian entrepreneur invited by US Vice President, discusses cyber security

Trishneet Arora, the CEO of TAC Security, was invited by Kamala Harris to the gathering in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Kamala Harris (L) with Trishneet Arora (Photo: Twitter/@TrishneetArora)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian tech entrepreneur Trishneet Arora has shared his vision to deal with the growing menace of cyber security with US Vice President Kamala Harris during a special gathering of young business leaders.

Trishneet Arora, the CEO of TAC Security, was invited by Kamala Harris to the gathering in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I am profusely honoured to have met the Vice President of the United States of America. She is empowering women across the world and stands as a strong inspiration for them,” Arora said.

Kamala Harris, 57, is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected US Vice President.

“I shared my vision to deal with the menace of cyber security with her, which has snowballed into a serious global challenge,” Arora said in a press release.

Talking about cyber challenges, the 29-year-old said that as the world is going through a larger shift to digitalisation, cyber security is at the centre stage of it. Global cyber security concerns are even more profound now.

“Therefore, looking at the strong relationship between India-US on cyber terror, I have urged the US VP to work on cyber resilience and strengthening the ecosystem with a cyber-scoring principal policy. The US is a land of opportunity for entrepreneurs like me and TAC Security is dedicated to investing and growing in the States,” he said.

Mr Arora also held a private session with Harris on the sidelines of the event, the press release said.

Arora left his studies and started his entrepreneurial journey in 2013 at the mere age of 19. He founded TAC Security, which is now a global cyber security behemoth specialising in vulnerability management.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK’s crime agency pursues India-linked illegal steroid smuggling ring
UK
Teenager convicted of murdering knife bin campaigner
Lifestyle
Honey shown to improve blood sugar, cholesterol: Study
News
Most Britons use ‘sick voice’ when calling in sick
News
Terrorism is Pakistan’s foremost problem: PM Shehbaz Sharif
News
Around half of asthma-hit kids admitted in London hospitals are Black and Asian
News
Peach King Didar Singh was beacon of hope for Sikh immigrants: US Senator
News
Women who exercise in the morning may have a lower risk of heart…
News
NHS medic set to become first UK surgeon to perform operation after becoming…
News
East London man pleads not guilty to Pakistani student’s murder
News
Women, girls in Pakistan flood zone suffer from urinary-tract infections & reproductive challenges
News
Taking paracetamol could come with a dangerous side effect – Scientists warn
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW