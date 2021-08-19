Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401

INDIA

Indian defence minister worried over rising national security challenges

India defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

INDIA’S national security challenges are increasing and becoming “complex” in view of the changing geopolitical situation across the globe, the country’s defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (19) said and pitched for a strong, capable and completely “self-reliant” domestic defence industry.

Singh said this amid growing concerns in India and elsewhere over the Taliban recapturing power in Afghanistan just a few days ago following the collapse of the US-backed government.

“Today, the security scenario in the whole world is changing very fast. Because of this, the challenges to our national security are increasing and becoming complex. There are constant changes in the global geopolitical situation,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, without making specific references.

Singh said this after launching the ‘Defence India Startup Challenge 5.0’, an initiative under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), which is an umbrella organisation to promote development of technology for the defence sector.

He said considering the fast-changing security challenges, India must focus on having a strong, capable, and ‘self-reliant’ defence industry to meet the needs of the armed forces.

“It is necessary that we not only create strong, modern and well-equipped forces, but also develop our defense industry, which is equally strong, capable, and most importantly, completely ‘self-reliant’,” he said.

The defence minister also called upon the private sector to contribute in strengthening the defence-manufacturing sector.

“While assuring all possible cooperation from the government, I call upon the private sector to come forward and contribute in building a strong and self-reliant defence sector,” he said.

“There is neither a shortage of talents in our country, nor is there a lack of demand for talents. But in the absence of a common platform, the two could not match. ‘iDEX’ platform has been successful to a large extent in bridging this gap,” he said.

In the last couple of years, the Indian government has unveiled a series of reform measures and initiatives to make the country a defence-manufacturing hub.
In August last year, Singh said that India will stop importing 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light-combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems by 2024.

More recently, a second negative list, putting import restrictions on 108 military weapons and systems such as next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning systems, tank engines and radars, was issued recently.

In May 2020, the Narendra Modi government announced raising the FDI (foreign direct investment) limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent under the automatic route in the defence sector.

The government has been focusing on reducing dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic-defence manufacturing.

The Indian defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing by 2025 that included an export target of $5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
INDIA
EXCLUSIVE: UK-Asian engineer hopes to empower women with off-grid, low cost washing machine
News
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court discharges Shashi Tharoor
News
Escorted by Taliban, India pulls off midnight evacuation from Afghanistan
INDIA
Fake Covid jabs found in India, Uganda
INDIA
New $1.35tn infrastructure plan will create jobs and help attain climate goals, says Modi
News
Unsung Indian heroes: 10 exceptional doctors at frontline of pandemic battle
News
India evacuates around 2,000 people following landslide in northern India
News
Exclusive: Casteism still infects Indian sports
News
Indian rocket fails due to performance anomaly
INDIA
Boeing 737 Max jets may resume flights in India soon
INDIA
10 dead, 60 people feared trapped in India landslide
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees…
Chopra’s gold removed huge mental block: AFI chief Sumariwalla
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben…
Sharia law around the world
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study