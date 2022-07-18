Website Logo
  Monday, July 18, 2022
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visits Neasden Temple, London, UK

Tendulkar offered his best wishes for the forthcoming ‘Festival of Inspiration’.

Sachin Tendulkar at Neasden Temple

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, visited BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London – popularly known as ‘Neasden Temple’ – on Wednesday 13 July 2022.

Tendulkar and his family prayed at the temple and were blessed by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj through an online meeting.

Sachin Tendulkar received the blessings of Mahant Swami Ma haraj from Ahmedabad, India, over a video call

Tendulkar offered his best wishes for the forthcoming ‘Festival of Inspiration’, a ten-day family celebration in London marking the centennial birth anniversary of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whom he had met at the BAPS mandir in London in 1990.

