Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 08, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100

HEADLINE STORY

Indian court allows huge Hindu festival despite Covid concerns

(Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

An Indian court on Friday rejected a bid to cancel a major Hindu festival despite fears the vast gathering could spread coronavirus infections as the country sees an Omicron-driven surge in cases.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Gangasagar Mela festival, which begins Saturday on an island where the holy river Ganges enters the Bay of Bengal.

It marks the harvest season and will reach a climax next weekend ahead of the new moon on January 17.

Kolkata-based doctor Avinandan Mondal sought a court order to ban the festival over coronavirus concerns, with infection rates surging in a country that saw a deadly wave last year.

New cases passed 100,000 on Friday and authorities in several megacities have brought in restrictions as they seek to slow the spread of the virus.

But the Calcutta High Court rejected the request, instead asking the regional government — which estimated attendance at no more than 500,000 and supported the gathering — to issue advertisements warning people about the risks of attending.

“People from all states in the country will attend the religious festival and take a holy dip,” environmentalist Subhash Dutta told AFP.

“They may carry variant viruses and this religious festival may end up being the biggest superspreader in the coming days,” he added.

The Sagar island site is one of the most sacred places in Hinduism and it receives millions of pilgrims each year.

People board trains, buses, trek and finally take boats to reach the sacred island spot to offer prayers, bathe and to visit many old temples in the region.

Last year’s deadly wave of infections in India was preceded by the huge 12-yearly Kumbh Mela festival, when millions of Hindus from all over the country descended on the banks of the Ganges in the northern city of Haridwar.

The pilgrimage saw people walking the revered river in the morning without masks and scant regard for social distancing.

The mass gathering was blamed for a significant surge in infections for weeks as people returned to distant towns and villages all over the country.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Karachi launches door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for women
News
World passes 300 million Covid cases as Omicron breaks records
News
Harris was in building when pipe bomb was discovered last year, official says
News
Britain calls in military to help NHS Covid staffing crunch
News
Exclusive: UK and India will kick off FTA talks to boost economic ties
INDIA
Omicron: India fears another Covid catastrophe
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
News
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights
News
Johnson slams anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
News
‘Polar Preet’ always wanted to break stereotype
News
Britain reports record Covid-19 prevalence as Omicron surges
INDIA
Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalisations still low
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Karachi launches door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for women
Sri Lanka rations electricity as dollar crisis worsens
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules
Indian court allows huge Hindu festival despite Covid concerns
World passes 300 million Covid cases as Omicron breaks records
Ali slams Cook’s captaincy in awkward on-air exchange
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE