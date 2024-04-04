First batch of Indian construction workers leave for Israel

The first batch of 64 Indian construction workers were flagged off by Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon and government officials on Tuesday.

Israeli construction industry is looking at recruiting 100,000 Indian workers to replace the 90,000 Palestinians. (Photo credit: X/@NaorGilon)

By: Vivek Mishra

The first batch of 64 construction workers from Indian states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were flagged off by Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon and government officials on Tuesday.

The Israeli ambassador hoped that the workers would become ‘ambassadors’ of the great people-to-people relations between the two countries. He said the workers are going to Israel under the framework of a government-to-government agreement and complimented India’s National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the initiative.

“Today we had a farewell event from the first batch of 60+ Indian construction workers going to Israel under the G2G agreement. This is an outcome of hard work of many, including @NSDCINDIA,” Gilon said.

“I’m sure that the workers become ‘ambassadors’ of the great P2P relations between India and Israel,” he said.

Following the Israel-Hamas conflict, there were media reports that said the Israeli construction industry is looking at recruiting 100,000 Indian workers to replace the 90,000 Palestinians, reported PTI.

The decision to send the workers comes a month after India said it is focusing on ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens in Israel. An Indian had died in the country in a missile attack.

“We have over 18,000 caregivers and other professionals in Israel. Their safety and security is of prime concern for us,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said on March 8, reported <em>The Hindu.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued an advisory regarding the safety of Indians in Israel. “In view of the prevailing security situation”, it advised all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in the border areas in the north and south, to relocate to safer areas in the country,” the statement read.

With Israel’s latest conflict with Hamas, and a ban on the entry of Palestinian workers, the Israeli construction industry has been facing a deep crisis and several ongoing projects are getting either stalled or delayed.