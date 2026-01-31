Indian beauty group BRND.ME enters UK market with haircare products

UK among first European markets to go live

Haircare brands lead digital-first entry

Early traction reported in competitive markets

BRND.ME, formerly known as Mensa Brands, has entered the UK as part of its first structured expansion into Europe, marking a new phase in the company’s international growth.

The consumer brands group, which builds and operates digital-first brands, has launched across the UK, Germany, France and Spain, with plans to expand into Italy, the Netherlands and Poland over the next year. The UK is one of the first European markets where the company has begun selling directly to consumers.

The move follows earlier expansion into the Middle East, the US and Canada. In Europe, the push is being led by BRND.ME’s haircare and aromatherapy brands Botanic Hearth and Majestic Pure.

Europe is estimated to represent a total addressable market of more than £3.1 billion ($4 billion) across beauty categories such as haircare and aromatherapy. The UK, with its high digital adoption and strong online beauty spending, is seen as a key entry point for brands testing demand through online-first models.

BRND.ME said its European haircare and aromatherapy business has been operating in an introductory phase for around 18 months, building early traction through digital marketplaces and direct-to-consumer channels in markets including the UK.

According to an official statement released by the company, the business is currently running at an annualised revenue rate of about £4.7 million ($6 million), with the two brands delivering around 10 per cent month-on-month growth. That growth has been attributed to expansion into new countries and repeat purchases.

Early signs of demand have come from continental Europe. Within weeks of launch, Botanic Hearth’s rosemary hair oil ranked among the top five hair oils in Germany, one of Europe’s most competitive beauty markets.

What comes next

To support growth in the region, BRND.ME has appointed a general manager based in Germany and is considering investing in a new warehouse and expanding its local team.

"Europe was the next step in the company’s international strategy and that the European business was expected to scale further by the end of 2026," said Founder and CEO Ananth Narayanan.

The company’s Europe strategy is centred on digital discovery, including social media-led marketing, and expanding direct-to-consumer sales. The aim is to build repeat demand, improve margins and gather customer data over time, rather than rely solely on marketplaces.

Looking further ahead, BRND.ME said Europe is expected to play a central role in scaling its international haircare and aromatherapy business to around £47 million ($60 million) in annual run rate over the next six years, positioning the UK as one of the core markets in that plan.