Indian Army team wins gold medal in Cambrian Patrol Exercise

The 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) walked away with the top prize at the Cambrian Patrol Exercise.

By: Eastern Eye Staff

AN INDIAN ARMY team won the gold medal in a prestigious UK competition last week. The 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) walked away with the top prize at the Cambrian Patrol Exercise held between October 13 and 15 at Brecon, Wales.

Judges praised the Indian Army team and India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Gayatri Issar Kumar, honoured the Indian Army Cambrian Patrol Team at India House in London.

Described as the “Olympics of military patrolling”, the event is considered the ultimate test of human endurance and team spirit.

The Indian Army team competed against 96 teams that included 17 international outfits representing special forces and regiments from around the world.

Members performed under harsh terrain conditions and inclement weather, and were praised for their navigation skills, delivery of patrol orders and overall endurance for completing the patrol.

The captain said his team followed the basics the Indian Army maintains in its battle drills and procedures.

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of general staff of the British Army, presented the gold medal to the winners.

Brigadier Vikramjit Singh Gill, military advisor at the Indian High Commission in London, also attended the event.

This year, of a total of 96 participating teams, only three international patrols were awarded a gold medal till phase six of the exercise.