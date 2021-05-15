Trending Now
INDIAN-American policy expert Neera Tanden to join White House team on Monday


Neera Tanden speaks during an event to name President-elect Joe Biden’s economic team at the Queen Theater on December 1, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIAN-American policy expert Neera Tanden to join the White House team on Monday (17) as a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden.

Tanden, 50, is currently the president and CEO of a progressive think-tank, Center for American Progress (CAP).

Tanden has been assigned to launch a review of the US Digital Service, and plan contingencies that could result from the Supreme Court’s consideration of Republican lawsuits seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

“Neera’s intellect, tenacity, and political savvy will be an asset to the Biden administration,” CAP founder and director John Podesta said.

He said the White House has made remarkable progress combating numerous once-in-a-generation challenges from vaccinating millions of Americans to delivering real economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic, and from strengthening the Affordable Care Act to tackling climate change.

“Many of these bold policy solutions, which have bipartisan support from voters across the country, were developed and led by Neera at CAP over many years. The administration’s efforts will be magnified with Neera Tanden on the team,” Podesta added.

In March, she faced a tough time for the confirmation of her nomination as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) over her past social media outbursts against several lawmakers, including those from her own Democratic Party. She became the Biden administration’s only Cabinet nominee rebuffed by the Senate.

Tanden previously served as a senior adviser for health reforms at the US Department of Health and Human Services. She worked with Congress and stakeholders on particular provisions of former President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement, the Affordable Care Act.

Before that, Tanden was the director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign, where she managed all domestic policy proposals.

Tanden also served as policy director for Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign.








