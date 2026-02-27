India and West Indies to battle for last semi-final berth

INDIA revived their T20 World Cup campaign with a 72-run win over Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday and now face a decisive match against the West Indies for the final semi-final spot from Group 1.

Defending champions India had lost heavily to South Africa in their Super Eights opener but responded by posting 256-4, the second-highest total in the tournament’s history. They will play the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday to decide the second semi-finalist.

Opener Abhishek Sharma scored 55 and Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 50 as India built their total at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The team hit 17 sixes and 17 fours in the innings.

The West Indies, who lost to South Africa by nine wickets, had earlier posted 254-6 against Zimbabwe in their Super Eights opener.

"We want to play the fearless cricket, the brand of cricket we played today and we have played since last year," batter Tilak Varma said.

"The same intent we want to keep in the next game as well. And going ahead in the tournament, we take the same intensity (forward)."

Varma scored 44 off 19 balls and shared an unbeaten 84-run stand with Pandya, who completed his fifty with two sixes.

India changed their opening combination with the return of Sanju Samson, who scored 24 off 15 balls.

Abhishek registered his first T20 World Cup fifty after scoring three ducks in four innings earlier in the tournament.

"It's important when the openers give us a good start, the same confidence follows to number three, four and five," said Varma.

"And we discussed that whatever the situation is, (even) if we lose three-four wickets in powerplay, we will bat with the same rhythm," he added.

"And we want to show the fear in opposition bowlers, that these guys are ready to hit each and every ball."

India entered the tournament after posting big totals in bilateral series and were expected to cross 300 during the World Cup. However, their batting had come under pressure, including in the opener against the United States, who reduced them to 77-6.

Varma said the team would adapt depending on conditions against the West Indies.

"So if the wicket is not good, then we'll adjust, and we'll keep that intensity on," said Varma.

"I would not say we want to score more than 250 -- but if we get a good start, then of course we'll go for it."

India’s bowling also delivered against Zimbabwe. Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh took 3-24 as Zimbabwe were restricted to 184-6.

Arshdeep became India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history with 35 wickets, moving ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, who has 33.

"We have been doing well for the past couple of years, so even after a blip or a defeat, the belief of the group was there," Arshdeep told reporters.

"We knew we just have to come and follow our processes, and the result will come our way. So the thought was very simple and we are enjoying it."

India are seeking to retain the T20 World Cup title. No team has defended the trophy and no side has won it on home soil.

