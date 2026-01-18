Mitchell, Phillips tons take New Zealand to 337-8 in ODI decider against India

DARYL MITCHELL and Glenn Phillips scored centuries as New Zealand made 337-8 against India in the third and deciding one-day international on Sunday.

Asked to bat first in Indore, New Zealand were reduced to 5-2 and then 58-3 before Mitchell and Phillips added 219 runs for the fourth wicket.

Mitchell scored 137 while Phillips made 106 off 88 balls as New Zealand built their innings and looked for their first ODI series win in India.

Mitchell continued his form after his 131 not out in the previous match, which had levelled the series at 1-1.

He brought up his ninth ODI hundred with a single off Ravindra Jadeja, letting out a scream and celebrating with his partner.

Phillips reached his hundred off Arshdeep Singh and pointed his bat to the sky as the crowd and the New Zealand dressing room applauded.

Arshdeep ended the partnership by having Phillips caught behind, and Mitchell was out soon after, falling to Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand then lost four more wickets, but captain Michael Bracewell scored an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls to lift the total.

India struck early when Arshdeep bowled Henry Nicholls for a first-ball duck in the opening over, and Harshit Rana removed Devon Conway for five in the next.

Rana dismissed Will Young for 30, but Mitchell and Phillips steadied the innings and set New Zealand up for a competitive total.

The series will be followed by five T20s ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka between February 7 and March 8.

