India-US relationship reaching next level: Ambassador Sandhu

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24

Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE India-US relationship is now headed to the next level, India’s top envoy has said as he emphasised that prime minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US will have an impact not only on the two countries but also on other nations.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the Congress on June 22.

“The relationship is now going at the next level and there are a number of aspects in this visit which are pointing towards that,” said Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US.

Modi will arrive in the US on June 21 after attending the International Yoga Day celebrations in New York.

“It’ll also provide an opportunity to both the leaders to be able to spend time together and discuss across the board a number of issues which are of mutual interest,” Sandhu said.

“Now we are talking of actually real partnership in terms of core development, in terms of collaboration. You will see across the areas there is going to be much more cooperation and working together. This will have an impact not only for the United States and India but also for many third countries.”

Vice president Kamala Harris, along with secretary of state Tony Blinken, is hosting a luncheon for the prime minister on June 23.

“Prime Minister has visited the US a number of times and each one has been a different kind of visit. There has always been some new aspect in each. But this one is an (official) state visit and it has its own special components,” he said.

Sandhu said the State Visit is the highest level of respect and regard that the US can give to India and its prime minister.

In 2016, Modi addressed the US Congress. “It was a very successful visit to the US Congress. But of course, the world has changed…So, there is a lot of added interest in India and in people, especially Congressmen and Senators. It’s visible in their statements. They are very excited to listen to the Prime Minister’s vision of the US-India partnership and also his views on many other aspects,” Sandhu said.

“By speaking the second time, the prime minister will actually be joining a club of very few international statesmen like Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill or the Israeli prime minister. Very few have come. But (from) the Indian side in the last 75 years, he will be the first leader to actually speak the second time to the US Congress.”

(PTI)