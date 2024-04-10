Come to India to see the future: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

By: Vivek Mishra

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said if anyone wants to see the future they should come to India.

Speaking at an event, Garcetti was all praise for India and said that it was a “great privilege” to be the leader of the US mission in the country, reported ANI.

“If you want to see the future, come to India. If you want to feel the future, come to India. If you want to work on the future, come to India. I have the great privilege of being able to do that every single day as the leader of the US Mission,” said Ambassador Garcetti during an event at IPE Global, titled “Impact & Innovation: 25 Years of Making Development a Ground Reality.”

Stressing the importance of collaboration between the US and India, Garcetti said that the Biden administration appreciates its partnership with Delhi. “We don’t come here to teach and preach. We come here to listen and learn,” he said.

Reflecting on recent conversations with US President Joe Biden, Garcetti disclosed Biden’s profound regard for India. “He (Biden) has said that privately. He told that to me,” Garcetti said recounting Biden’s affirmation of India’s paramount importance on the global stage, reported The Times of India.

The US government appointed former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as the new ambassador to India in 2023, two years after his name was first announced for the role. Garcetti is a close ally of Biden and was nominated for the post by the US president in 2021, reported BBC.

Garcetti’s statement comes after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said that the partnership between India and the US has reached new heights, while talking about the collaborations in technology and other fields, reported ANI.

“The partnership between the US and India, a country in BRICS (bloc), has gone to new heights with an engagement across technology and security and so many other dimensions,” he said.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the country won’t get in the middle of India-Pakistan dispute. He was responding to questions about Washington’s position on a recent UK media report which cited Pakistani officials alleging that India was responsible for killings of individuals linked to terrorism and extremism on Pakistani soil.

“We have been following the media reports about this issue. We don’t have any comment on the underlying allegations, but of course, while we’re not going to get in the middle of this situation, we encourage both sides to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue,” said Miller during a press briefing.

