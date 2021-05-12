India, UN express concern over Palestinian- Israel conflicts

INDIA and UN have expressed deep concern at clashes and violence in Jerusalem’s Temple Mount as well as over evictions in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods.

Indian has called on both sides to avoid changing the status-quo on the ground.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted that in the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday on the escalation in East Jerusalem, he said that India is deeply concerned at clashes & violence in Haram Al Sharif/Temple Mount and equally concerned about evictions in Sheikh Jarrah & Silwan neighbourhoods.

The resolution also reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard.

Tirumurti stressed on the need to immediately resume direct peace talks and commitment to a two-state solution.

Since Monday (10) evening Gaza-based militants fired hundreds of rockets on Israel. At least 31 people were killed in spiraling violence till 9 PM (local time) on Tuesday. A 30 year old Indian woman in Israel has been killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants from Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed grave concern by the serious escalations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, including the latest escalation in Gaza, which add to the heightened tensions and violence in occupied East Jerusalem.

He said he is deeply saddened to learn of the increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children, from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza.

The Secretary-General’s thoughts are with the families of the victims. Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force. The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centres is unacceptable, a statement issued by his spokesperson said.

This spiralling escalation must cease immediately. The United Nations is working with all relevant parties to de-escalate the situation urgently.