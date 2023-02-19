Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

India-UK FTA talks showing ‘encouraging signs’, says British industry expert

Syma Cullasy-Aldridge (Image credit: Confederation of British Industry)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BOTH India and the UK are showing “encouraging signs of appetite” for a free trade agreement (FTA), a senior industry expert said.

Syma Cullasy-Aldridge who is the chief campaigns director at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has just returned after leading the group’s first-ever business delegation to New Delhi and Mumbai aimed at unlocking opportunities of a potential FTA.

She described the visit as “really brilliant” in highlighting the immense scope for partnership and collaboration across key sectors.

“What really struck me was the opportunity and appetite on both sides for collaboration and partnership around key sectors like green finance, innovation and new technology areas where there are skills and education on both sides,” said Cullasy-Aldridge.

“The seventh round (FTA negotiations) was on here (in London) while we were in India. It’s encouraging to see negotiations progressing and also encouraging to see appetite on both sides to make sure that we do agree (a trade deal) and then utilise it well,” she said.

The last round of talks concluded on February 10.

Cullasy-Aldridge highlighted a recent cabinet mini-shuffle by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak which brought the government’s trade and business departments together under secretary of state Kemi Badenoch.

“It means that you’re looking at trade from a business perspective, having business working hand in hand with trade. That is a good thing because then you have better outcomes,” she said.

“We have an opportunity (post-Brexit) to forge our own trading relationships. There’s a big global Britain ambition and India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. There’s an opportunity for the UK to partner with India on that growth story,” she added.

According to the CBI, an India-UK FTA could boost trade with India by £28 billion a year by 2035 and increase wages across the UK by £3bn.

Its trade delegation earlier this month was focussed on the utilisation aspect of such a potential pact by businesses.

Asked about hurdles that CBI foresees in the way of an FTA which has already missed a Diwali 2022 deadline for completion due to political upheavals in the UK, Cullasy-Aldridge said there would always be some hurdles in any trade negotiation, asserting they are “incredibly complicated legal documents”.

Official UK government data pegs India-UK bilateral trade at around £29.6bn a year, a figure expected to receive a major boost with an FTA both sides hope can be concluded this year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Neal Mohan joins growing list of Indian-origin CEOs of global tech firms
News
Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing – FT
News
Air India to buy 220 Boeing aircraft for $34 billion, Joe Biden calls it ‘historic…
News
Adani hires Grant Thornton for some independent audits after Hindenburg fallout
News
Grant Thornton appoints Akshay Bhalla as new partner to boosts India UK offering
Business
Adani group firms pledge additional shares for key lender
Business
Air India seals record order for about 500 jets from Airbus, Boeing
News
Vani Manja becomes country managing director of Boehringer Ingelheim UK
News
Adani replaced Deloitte with small accountancy firm as UK units’ auditor in 2022:…
Business
Moody’s says Adani stock plunge can hurt group’s ability to raise debt
News
Very bullish on India: Apple CEO Tim Cook
UK
The Wellington, Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hotels win 2023 Traveller Review Award
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW