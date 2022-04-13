Website Logo
  Wednesday, April 13, 2022
India, UK discuss Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership

India and the UK held their Annual Cyber Dialogue in London for two days from April 11, 2022. (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA and the UK on Tuesday (12) reiterated their commitment to a joint programme of action in implementing the Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership, agreed upon by the prime ministers of the two countries last year.

The two countries held their Annual Cyber Dialogue in London on Monday (11) and Tuesday (12), with the Indian delegation led by Muanpuii Saiawi, joint secretary (cyber diplomacy division in the Ministry of External Affairs) and the UK delegation headed by Will Middleton (cyber director in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office).

The meeting was attended by senior officials from several ministries.

Both sides welcomed the substantial bilateral engagement which covered cyber governance, deterrence and mutual resilience, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said in New Delhi.

“They reiterated their commitment to a joint programme of action and next steps in implementing the Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership agreed upon by the two prime ministers in May 2021”, it said.

(PTI)

