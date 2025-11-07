Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India trials digital systems for world's largest census

Mobile app-based data collection to replace paper methods as country prepares first fully digital population count, including controversial caste enumeration

India world's largest census

The upcoming census will be a significant step towards India's first-ever fully digital census- Representative image

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 07, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • India trials mobile app-based census system starting 10 November in Karnataka.
  • First fully digital census scheduled for 1 March 2027, first count since 2011.
  • Will include controversial caste enumeration, first such exercise since 1931.

India has begun testing mobile software systems ahead of its 2027 census, which will be the world's largest and the country's first fully digital population count.

The upcoming census will be India's first since 2011 and will, for the first time since independence, register people's castes, a politically sensitive exercise last undertaken in 1931 under British rule.

A 20-day trial commences on 10 November in selected areas of Karnataka state in southern India. The pilot will test a mobile app-based data collection system and self-enumeration options designed to replace traditional paper-based methods.

"The objective is to assess the functioning and efficiency of the digital application across diverse areas from urban regions to those with limited mobile network connectivity," the ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement, calling it "a significant step towards India's first-ever fully digital census."

The exercise presents an immense logistical challenge. While voting in the 2024 general elections was electronic and took place in seven phases over six weeks, a census must be conducted simultaneously to capture a single snapshot of the population and avoid double-counting.

The main count is scheduled for 1 March 2027. However, in high-altitude Himalayan regions including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir enumeration will begin earlier on 1 October 2026, before snowfall commences.

Caste count controversy

Caste remains a powerful determinant of social status in India, shaping access to resources, education and opportunity. More than two-thirds of India's 1.4 bn people are believed to belong to historically disadvantaged communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party previously opposed caste enumeration, arguing it would deepen social divisions, but backed the survey in May.

Proponents maintain detailed demographic data is crucial for targeted social justice programmes, including earmarking university seats and government jobs for socially disadvantaged communities.
A caste survey conducted alongside the 2011 census was never released after officials deemed the results inaccurate.

casteindiacensus

Related News

Air India crash
News

India’s top court says Air India crash report does not blame pilot

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi,
News

Thousands stranded as over 200 flights delayed at Delhi airport

Rajesh Patel elected deputy mayor of Shanklin
News

Rajesh Patel elected deputy mayor of Shanklin

Mark Rowley
News

Met Police 'still failing' to root out racism, review warns

More For You

Lisa Nandy

In her letter to Starmer, Nandy said she had declared Kogan's donations to her campaign 'as soon as I discovered these donations existed'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lisa Nandy apologises to Starmer after public appointment rules breach

LISA NANDY, culture, media and sport secretary, on Friday wrote to prime minister Keir Starmer to apologise after being found to have “unknowingly” breached public appointment rules during the appointment of England's new football watchdog.

The Independent Commissioner for Public Appointments, Sir William Shawcross, said in his report that the appointment of David Kogan last month breached the governance code, as he had made two donations totalling 2,900 pounds to Nandy's Labour leadership campaign five years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us