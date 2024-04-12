India advises against travel to Iran, Israel

The advisory from the foreign ministry came amid Iran’s threats to retaliate against a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy in Syria this month

India has advised its citizens against travelling to Iran and Israel until further notice in view of the tense situation in the region. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

India advised its citizens on Friday against travelling to Iran and Israel until further notice because of the “prevailing situation in the region”.

The advisory from the foreign ministry came amid Iran’s threats to retaliate against a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy in Syria this month.

Countries including the US and Russia have issued similar travel advisories for their staff and citizens in the region.

India’s foreign ministry said its citizens in the two countries should observe “utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum”.

The ministry urged all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves.

It is feared that retaliation by Iran can widen the six-month-old conflict between Iran-backed Hamas militants and Israel in Gaza.

The US has reached out to the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Iraq, asking them to urge Iran to lower tensions with Israel, as part of its efforts to contain the conflict. (Reuters)