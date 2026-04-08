Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India to receive first Iranian oil in seven years

A tanker is heading to India's east coast after the US temporarily lifted sanctions to ease supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

india-iran-oil

Jag Vasant, an Indian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that transited through the Strait of Hormuz amid the Middle East war, remains docked at an offloading terminal along the coast in Mumbai on April 1, 2026.

(Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 08, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA is set to receive its first oil from Iran in seven years after the US temporarily removed sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products to ease supply shortages, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Wednesday (8).

State-run Indian Oil Corp purchased the cargo, currently on the Curacao-flagged very large crude carrier Jaya, which is heading to India's east coast and is set to arrive later this week, the data showed.

Indian Oil, the country's top refiner, did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The Jaya initially went to southeast Asian waters for discharge in China before heading to India, LSEG ship tracking shows.

LSEG data shows another carrier Jordan is signalling India as its discharge location.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has not received a cargo from Tehran since May 2019, following US pressure not to buy Iranian crude, but supply disruptions from the US-Israel war have hit the south Asian nation hard.

India's oil ministry last week said that refiners have purchased Iranian oil because of the Middle East conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries about 20 per cent of global crude supply.

The ministry also said last week that refiners are not facing any problems with payments for Iranian oil purchases. Kpler data also shows that Iranian crude oil on water is near record-high levels above 180 million barrels in April.

(Reuters)

middle east conflictiran warindia energy crisisindia iran oil

Related News

Smugglers switch to Belgian beaches as France tightens Channel controls
News

Smugglers switch to Belgian beaches as France tightens Channel controls

reform-migrant-payout
News

Reform takes aim at Labour's migrant payout with rival plan

Knife-crime-uk
News

Britain targets 'knife crime hotspots' to end 'national crisis'

india-manipur-clash
News

India orders Manipur internet blackout as ethnic clashes kill four

More For You

UK passport fees to cross £100 for the first time under new hike from April 8
UK passport fees to cross £100 for the first time under new hike from April 8
iStock

UK passport fees to cross £100 for the first time under new hike from April 8

  • UK passport fee to rise above £100 for the first time.
  • New charges will apply to both domestic and overseas applications.
  • ETA fee also set to increase by 25 per cent from April 8.

For the first time, the cost of a standard UK passport is set to move beyond £100, as the government plans another round of fee increases from April 8, subject to Parliament’s approval.

The UK passport fee hike will see the price of an online adult application within the UK rise from £94.50 to £102. For children, the fee will go up from £61.50 to £66.50. The increase applies across the board — whether applying online or by post, from within the UK or overseas.

Keep ReadingShow less