Website Logo
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309

HEADLINE STORY

India steps up Covid testing for international flyers

Health workers keep vigil as passengers exit the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA will make on-arrival Covid-19 testing mandatory for flyers from more than a dozen countries, including South Africa and Britain where the Omicron variant has been detected, the health ministry said on Monday (29).

The decision will be effective from Dec. 1 and comes after a man who recently returned from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19, though it is not yet clear which strain of the coronavirus he contracted.

Further investigations are ongoing, an official said.

“The patient is currently under observation and is displaying mild symptoms,” Pradeep Awate, a senior health official in Maharashtra state where the man is isolating, told Reuters.

“Still, we are monitoring him out of abundant caution.”

The federal health ministry said all arrivals from Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel will be tested at the airport using the RT-PCR method.

Additionally, 5 per cent of all travellers from other countries will be randomly tested, the ministry added.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has already asked officials to review a decision to resume all scheduled international flights from Dec. 15. Currently only special flights as per bilateral or other agreements are flying.

India reported 8,309 new coronavirus infections on Monday (29), taking the total to 34.58 million – only behind the tally of the United States. Deaths rose by 236 to 468,790, health ministry data showed.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Amir Khan and Kell Brook bout all set for February
HEADLINE STORY
Root reiterates he cannot recall racism at Yorkshire
News
Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads
News
WHO says Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, world must prepare
News
UK toughens Covid rules as new strain Omicron arrives
HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan says sorry to Rafiq but denies racism
News
UK scientist backs vaccines against Omicron
News
NHS-backed research urges to scrap the term “BAME”
INDIA
India’s Serum Institute resumes Covid-19 shot exports
NEWS
Study: Boys not girls more prone to abuse in sport
INDIA
India tightens screening for new Covid-19 variant
HEADLINE STORY
English cricket launches anti-racism plan after Rafiq testimony
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
London mayor launches initiative to boost diversity in technology sector
Reliance Industries denies bid interest in BT
Amir Khan and Kell Brook bout all set for February
4 new Ganga Connect chapters launched in UK
Ravindra helps New Zealand pull off dramatic draw in first…
Root reiterates he cannot recall racism at Yorkshire
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE