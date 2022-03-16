Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

INDIA

India ‘reviewing’ procedures after accidental firing of missile

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA is reviewing its standard operating procedures for weapons systems and will immediately fix any shortcomings after accidentally launching a missile into Pakistan last week, its defence minister said on Tuesday (15).

Pakistan said it was not satisfied and reiterated a demand for a joint investigation into the incident by the nuclear-armed arch-rivals.

Although tensions between India and Pakistan have calmed in recent months, military experts have previously warned against the possibility of accidents or miscalculations by the south Asian neighbours, who have fought three wars.

The missile, released around 7 pm last Wednesday (9) during routine maintenance and inspection, landed in Pakistan without causing any casualties, India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

“We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems,” Singh said in the first public statement by an Indian official on the incident first reported by Pakistan’s military on Thursday (10).

“I would also like to state that a review of the standard operating procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted,” Singh added.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a news conference that the statement was “incomplete and insufficient”.

“Pakistan cannot be satisfied by the explanation given, and I reject it,” he said, adding that Islamabad wanted a joint probe.

Pakistan has demanded New Delhi give details about the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental missile launches and asked the international community to help maintain regional stability.

China urged the two countries to set up a reporting mechanism to avoid such incidents and share information, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at its foreign ministry.

“Pakistan and India are both important countries in South Asia, bearing responsibilities for maintaining regional security and stability,” he told reporters on Monday (14).

While Pakistan appreciated China’s statement, Qureshi said that the US State Department spokesperson had “skirted the issue” a day earlier and had not taken a position on the matter, which he stressed could have led to war.

He added he had written to the UN Security Council too, but said the international community was not taking the matter seriously enough.

Delivering short statements in both Houses of India’s parliament, Singh said the safety procedures and protocols for the country’s missile systems were of the highest standard and reviewed periodically.

“I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe,” he said, without saying which missile had been accidentally launched.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Hardline Hindu groups demand wider India ban on hijab
News
Ukraine: India again calls for direct negotiations
News
Russia’s share of arms supply to India falls sharply since 2012: Report
INDIA
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in classes
News
India’s opposition Congress leader ready for ‘any sacrifice’
INDIA
India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
INDIA
India’s ruling party leads in disinformation race, say experts
INDIA
Hugs and tears as families reunite with students evacuated from Sumy
News
India-China tensions ‘worst’ in over four decades: US admiral
News
Spiritual centre Pamarth Niketan honours women
News
Ukraine war: India set to wind up its evacuation mission
News
India’s Aam Aadmi Party gets election boost to take on Modi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Prosecutors ‘negotiating deal’ for 9/11 mastermind to avoid execution
Why changing the judicial selection process matters
‘Nearly all’ of UK’s top 100 companies have diverse boards
India ‘reviewing’ procedures after accidental firing of missile
Covid vaccine IP waiver text: Key countries reach consensus
NHS launches Commonwealth project to increase organ donation