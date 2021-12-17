Website Logo
  • Friday, December 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974

INDIA

India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of Covid vaccine against Covid-19 at a vaccination camp organised at the premises of the ‘North Bengal Book Fair’ in Siliguri on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Diptendu DUTTA / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

The World Health Organization on Friday announced it has granted emergency approval to the India-manufactured coronavirus vaccine Covovax.

The jab, produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from the US-based Novavax, will now be distributed as part of global vaccine-sharing system Covax, “giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries”, WHO said in a statement.

“Even with new variants emerging, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illness and death from SARS-COV-2,” said Mariangela Simao, the WHO’s access to vaccines chief.

“This listing aims to increase access particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40 percent,” she said.

Covovax requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius refrigerated temperatures.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
South African man leaves India with fake Covid test result
News
France offers more Rafale fighter planes to India
News
UNESCO adds India’s Durga Puja to ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ list
News
Mumbai airport brings down rapid RT-PCR test charges below £20
News
India’s Serum Institute pledges £50m to Oxford University
News
Lone survivor of Indian helicopter crash that killed defence chief dies
News
International travel depends on Omicron situation, says Indian minister
News
Delhi indoor air pollution is worse than outside: study
News
Two dead as militants ambush Indian police bus in Kashmir
News
Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in grand Varanasi event
News
Indian police hold man for stealing Maradona’s watch
INDIA
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ajay Devgn announces the wrap of his next Runway 34
British hospitality businesses reel from Omicron surge
India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO
Priyanka Chopra blasts publication referencing her as wife of Nick…
Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up her next Janhit Mein Jaari
Arora Group buys Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE