India-Pakistan’s river-sharing talks may end in limbo

THE unresolved hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus river between India and Pakistan are unlikely to make any breakthrough during the ongoing talks, an Indian official said on Tuesday (23).







Pakistan feels India’s plans for hydroelectric plants in the Himalayan region of Kashmir will affect the flow of the river and its tributaries, with 80 per cent agricultural lands that depend on irrigation by the river.

India, on the other hand, backs the construction of two dams, saying they have been allowed by the Indus Water Treaty brokered by the World Bank.











