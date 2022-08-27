Website Logo
  Saturday, August 27, 2022
India-Pakistan soldiers groove to Sidhu Moose Wala’s song along LoC: ‘Divided by border united by Panjabi,’ say netizens

“This is so overwhelming and emotional. People across the border felt the pain of his loss too. May he be in peace now,” a user wrote.

Indian soldiers dance as Pak army plays Sidhu Moose Wala’s song across border

By: Mohnish Singh

Someone has rightly said that music has no barriers and no borders. It is the universal language of mankind that binds us together. A beautiful example of the same was recently witnessed along the LoC where soldiers from India and Pakistan were seen dancing to a song of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, enjoys a massive fan following in several countries, including Pakistan. Recently, a video went viral on social media wherein Indian army soldiers could be seen grooving to a song by Sidhu Moose Wala, which was being played on another side of the border by the soldiers of the Pakistani army.

IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal shared the video on his Twitter account on August 25. In the video, one can see Indian soldiers enjoying and dancing to Moose Wala’s popular song “Bambiha Bole,” which Pakistani soldiers played on speakers on the other side of the border.

“Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide,” Dhaliwal wrote while sharing the post.

The video has clocked over 3 lakh views on social media. A number of social media users felt really emotional to see how people across the border are feeling the pain of Moose Wala’s untimely death.

“This is so overwhelming and emotional. People across the border felt the pain of his loss too. May he be in peace now,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Divided by border united by Panjabi.”

In other news, the Punjab Police has filed a charge sheet against 34 people, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in Moose Wala’s murder case, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said on Friday. He said that eight accused are yet to be arrested.

“Mansa Police has filed a charge sheet against 34 people in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. As of now, 4 people are in foreign countries while eight people are yet to be arrested. A total of 122 people is there for testimony,” Toora said.

