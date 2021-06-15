Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 377,031
Total Cases 29,570,881
Today's Fatalities 2,726
Today's Cases 60,471

News

India, Pakistan basmati rice exporters agree to share ownership

iStock image

By: SwatiRana

THE Pakistani and Indian exporters of basmati rice believe that joint ownership is the only viable solution to reach EU markets.

“There has to be joint ownership, which is a logical solution to the dispute,” Faizan Ali Ghouri, a Karachi-based rice exporter said.

Both the countries have been claiming to be the origins of basmati rice.

The Punjab province, which was divided into East Punjab (India) and West Punjab (Pakistan) in 1947, is the origin of Basmati rice, the Tribune Express report said.

“There is no logic in both countries’ claim for the sole exclusivity. Although its origin is Pakistani Punjab, it is grown in both sides of the border,” Ghouri said.

“Therefore, a joint ownership is the only viable solution to the long-standing dispute.”

The EU buyers, he contended, also prefer the joint ownership of the rice as they want to keep both New Delhi and Islamabad on board in terms of commodity exports.

“A joint ownership is in their (EU buyers) own interests for two reasons. First, demand for Basmati has been increasing over the past three years, and second, they want an alternative in case one country’s production is reduced,” he added.

Punjab rice millers export association in India director Ashok Sethi said the two neighbours should jointly protect the Basmati heritage.

“Both countries should jointly work together to save heritage and protect the geographical indication regime of the rice,” he added.

Vijay Setia, a New Delhi-based exporter, said India has a “healthy” competition with Pakistan vis-a-vis Basmati exports, and has no objection to Islamabad getting its own geographical indication tag.

“Both countries export Basmati rice. India, in its application to the EU, has never stated that it is the only Basmati producer in the world,” he asserted while talking to Anadolu Agency.

“We have always said it is a joint heritage of India and Pakistan,” he said. However, Pakistan feels it is lagging behind India, and it will capture the market if Delhi gets approval sooner, he went on to argue.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

