Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 463,655
Total Cases 34,447,536
Today's Fatalities 125
Today's Cases 10,229
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 463,655
Total Cases 34,447,536
Today's Fatalities 125
Today's Cases 10,229

HEADLINE STORY

India opens to tourists after 20 months

(Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India on Monday opened to foreign tourists from countries with reciprocal agreements after a 20-month ban because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tour operators said, however, that demand was extremely sluggish due to high ticket prices and remaining restrictions on travellers from Britain, China and elsewhere.

The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces and tiger reserves barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 as the pandemic intensified.

But after a devastating spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of known infections has fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, last month announced a loosening.

Tourist visas were issued for fully vaccinated foreigners from countries with reciprocal arrangements arriving on charter flights from October 15.

This was widened to include other flights on Monday.

Visitors from the approved countries can acquire a tourist visa online and need only monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.

But those from Britain, the European Union, China, Brazil, South Africa and elsewhere are subject to additional measures including Covid tests on arrival.

The first half a million visas were also free.

Rajeev Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said that arrivals were expected to reach only around five percent of pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.

“We are getting inquiries and we are giving them quotations but when they see expensive airfares, they tell us will try and come later,” Mehra told AFP.

“If things remain stable globally, we expect a full house during October 2022 season.”

Goa, a popular tourist destination in southern India, will see its first charter flight from Britain land on December 13, the Times of India reported in late October.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan ‘categorically’ denies alleged racist comment
News
Islamabad bids to quell rise in Pakistani Taliban attacks
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire to open whistleblowing hotline
HEADLINE STORY
Rashid backs accusations against Vaughan in Yorkshire racism scandal
News
Britain to roll out Covid booster shots for people aged 40-49
News
Liverpool taxi blast was ‘terrorist incident’: Police
HEADLINE STORY
Essex ‘shocked’ by racism claim by former player Sharif
News
Sharma says China and India will need to explain coal move
News
Johnson says COP26 deal ‘a big step forward’
HEADLINE STORY
India criticises fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal
INDIA
India’s top court demands emergency plan from the government to tackle Delhi air…
News
Bina Patel, 56, mother-of-two, died after waiting an hour for ambulance
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jameela Jamil: The internet is so much harsher on women
Disney+ Hotstar announces premiere date for new streaming show Dil…
Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu changes shoot location
Inside Edge 3 to land on Amazon Prime Video in…
Rohit Shetty on box office success of Sooryavanshi: People told…
Pakistan’s Rizwan eyes more batting glory in Bangladesh
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE