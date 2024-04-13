India relocates consulate staff due to escalating tensions in Myanmar

This turmoil in Myanmar has sparked concerns in India over potential security implications for the northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram.

India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar, and the consulate in Mandalay remains functional. (Photo: ANI)

By: Vivek Mishra

In response to the worsening security conditions in Myanmar, India has shifted its consulate staff from Sittwe to Yangon.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday said that India is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar, and the consulate in Mandalay remains functional.

During a media briefing, Jaiswal addressed inquiries regarding the abduction of three Indian youths, saying that efforts are underway to secure their return. “The Indian embassy is actively engaged in resolving the situation, and we are hopeful for their safe return soon,” he said.

The relocation comes amid intensified clashes across Myanmar, with resistance groups overtaking multiple towns and military installations.

Recent developments include the capture of a strategic military command center and several bases by anti-junta forces in Myawaddy. “The security condition in Myanmar is precarious and continues to decline, prompting us to ensure the safety of our personnel and citizens,” Jaiswal stated.

“We have temporarily relocated our staff at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Sittwe to Yangon. Our consulate in Mandalay remains fully functional,” Jaiswal said.

The fall of Myawaddy was seen as significant as it is Myanmar’s main transit point for trade with Thailand. The resistance forces have already captured many key trading points along the borders with India, China, and Bangladesh.

The ongoing conflict in Myanmar, which has escalated since the military coup on February 1, 2021, has seen fierce confrontations, particularly in Rakhine State and along the borders with neighboring countries, including India, China, and Bangladesh.

(PTI)