India-led International Solar Alliance signs pact with UN

Delegates dance in Pavilion hall on November 12, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. The 2021 COP26 climate summit in Glasgow focused on advancing action in the places we live, from communities to cities and regions. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed a memorandum of understanding at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Friday (12).

They agreed to collaborate and support countries in the implementation of ambitious national climate action in line with global efforts.

The MoU, signed by ISA director-general Ajay Mathur and UNFCCC deputy executive secretary Ovais Sarmad, involves the two institutions working to jointly organise a set of activities to facilitate the implementation of mitigation action in the energy sector, facilitate the implementation of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and Long-term Low Emission Development Strategies.

It will also lend support to developing country stakeholders, including small island nations (SIDs) and least developed countries (LDCs), in accelerating the adoption of policy options and approaches for decarbonisation technologies.

“To act against climate change and achieve nationally determined contributions relating to emission reduction before the target date can be made possible by deploying solar and clean energy,” said Dr Mathur.

He said, “The UNFCCC has led from the front this climate challenge, and we are happy to partner, collaborate and endeavour to bring long-term, cost-effective and impactful solutions.”

The ISA is an inter-governmental treaty-based international organisation with a global mandate to catalyse global solar growth by helping to reduce the cost of financing and technology for solar energy.

It said it is helping large nations scale global commitments, thereby serving the planet’s needs for reduced carbon emissions, while also helping economically more vulnerable nations establish a self-sustaining energy alternative that reduces trade dependency and drives job creation.

Earlier this week at the Glasgow summit, the US joined the alliance as its 101st member country, when its special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry signed the ISA framework agreement to catalyse global energy transition through a solar-led approach.

The launch of the alliance was announced by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Francois Hollande, previous president of France, in November 2015 at the 21st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris.

(PTI)