India court asks lawyers to not appear in virtual hearings casually

Representational Image: iStock

By: ShubhamGhosh

INDIA’S legal sector has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic like every other field and most courts in the country have been functioning virtually since March 2020 when a long lockdown was imposed by its government throughout the nation to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the virtual affairs have been less-than-satisfactory for many courts and now, the lawyers have been asked to take them more seriously.

The Allahabad High Court in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (1) said that the cyberspace was like an extended courtroom and casual attire and behaviour there were not acceptable.

Some lawyers have been found attending the virtual hearings in colourful shirts, sometimes in just a vest or even while riding a two-wheeler, AFP reported.

The agency also cited Indian news channel NDTV quoting the court which said, “Advocates should understand that their appearance for hearing of cases through virtual mode from their house or office or chamber is like an extended court room and it is as serious as attending a proceeding inside a court.”

The court also asked the advocates to abide by the dress code which includes white shirts for men and white saris for women.

According to the judicial body, it had encountered in recent months “a lady advocate with face pack on”, a lawyer “while driving scooter” and an advocate “wearing a vest” and warned that it will not “ignore any more casual appearances”.

Yogendra Swaroop, a former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh bar council, said it was necessary to have such an order to maintain the courtroom’s sanctity.

“There are certain norms to be followed in a court and dressing is one of them,” he was quoted as saying by AFP.

Lawyer asked top court judge, ‘Who are you, brother?’

Last year, a lawyer in India was found smoking a water pipe during a hearing while another was gobbling down his lunch. Another event went to the extent of asking a judge of the Supreme Court, the country’s apex court, “Who are you, brother?”

In June, proceedings of the Delhi high court were disrupted several times when an unidentified person started singing songs from the films of Indian actor Juhi Chawla, who moved the court on the potential damage of setting up 5G wireless network in India. The man was thrown out of the hearing but when he continued to interrupt through other accounts, the court asked the police to identify him and issue him a contempt notice.