Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India to slash consumption tax by October after Modi’s reform push

The federal government is planning a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, removing the existing 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, the official said, requesting anonymity as the plans are still under discussion.

Modi-Getty

In his Independence Day address, Modi said the goods and services tax (GST) would be reformed and rates lowered by Diwali, which falls in October. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA’s government will reduce consumption tax rates by October, a top official said on Friday, hours after prime minister Narendra Modi announced reforms to support the economy amid trade tensions with the United States.

The federal government is planning a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, removing the existing 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, the official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as the plans are still under discussion.

According to the official, 99 per cent of items currently taxed at 12 per cent, including butter, fruit juices, and dry fruits, will be shifted to 5 per cent. The move could affect companies such as Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, and Procter & Gamble.

The announcement follows rising trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington over US tariffs on Indian goods. Modi on Friday urged people to promote domestic products, with some of his supporters calling for a boycott of American goods.

In his Independence Day address, Modi said the goods and services tax (GST) would be reformed and rates lowered by Diwali, which falls in October.

"This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in goods and services tax. We are bringing next-generation GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden across the country," Modi said.

The final decision will be taken by the GST Council, chaired by the finance minister and comprising state finance ministers, the official said. The council is expected to meet by October.

Brokerage Citi estimates that about 20 per cent of items, including packaged food, beverages, apparel and hotel accommodation, are in the 12 per cent slab. These account for 5-10 per cent of consumption and 5-6 per cent of GST revenue.

If most of these are moved to the 5 per cent slab and some to 18 per cent, the government could see a revenue loss of about 500 billion rupees, or 0.15 per cent of GDP, Citi said. This could take the total policy stimulus for households in the 2025-26 financial year to 0.6-0.7 per cent of GDP, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

gst reformsindia economynarendra moditax cuts

Related News

Tulip Siddiq
News

Tulip Siddiq calls Bangladesh corruption trial a ‘political farce’

Boys overtake girls in A-level top grades, university places hit record
News

Boys overtake girls in A-level top grades, university places hit record

More For You

Morrisons CEO joins Gol Gappay eating contest to mark South Asian Heritage Month

CEO of Morrisons Rami Baitiéh (centre) takes on the Heera Foods Gol Gappay challenge

Morrisons CEO joins Gol Gappay eating contest to mark South Asian Heritage Month

Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitiéh took part in a lively “Gol Gappay Challenge” at the supermarket’s Bradford headquarters on Tuesday, as part of celebrations for South Asian Heritage Month.

The event, hosted in the company’s central atrium, was led by Bradford-based Heera Foods, which served up its popular Gol Gappay – crispy puris filled with spiced chickpeas and tangy water – to staff and visitors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mounjaro

When Mounjaro was launched in Britain, Lilly set a list price 'significantly below' that in its other three European markets to avoid delays in NHS availability. (Photo: Reuters)

Lilly to raise UK Mounjaro price by 170 per cent from September

ELI LILLY said on Thursday it will increase the UK list price of its weight-loss drug Mounjaro by up to 170 per cent. The price change comes as the White House urges drugmakers to raise prices in Europe to enable price cuts in the United States.

The new price, which also applies to Lilly's type 2 diabetes medicine sold under the same name, will take effect in September. A month's supply of the highest dose will rise from £122 to £330, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district

The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK economy grows more than expected in April-June quarter

UK's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, though at a slower pace than the first three months of 2025, as US tariffs and a higher UK business tax weighed on activity, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3 per cent in April-June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, above analyst forecasts of 0.1 per cent growth. This followed a 0.7 per cent rise in the first quarter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

India to continue US trade talks despite tariff hike to 50 per cent: Report

INDIA expects trade discussions with the United States to continue despite Washington raising tariffs on its exports to 50 per cent over New Delhi’s purchase of sanctioned Russian oil, two lawmakers said on Monday, citing a briefing to a parliamentary panel on foreign affairs.

Last week, US president Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods because of India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. This brought the total duty on Indian exports to 50 per cent, among the highest for any American trading partner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Leading a new era of digital assets — ALR Miner partners with XRP to launch an efficient cloud mining revolution

Leading a new era of digital assets — ALR Miner partners with XRP to launch an efficient cloud mining revolution

With the rapid development of blockchain technology, digital currency investment has entered a new era. As a pioneer in cross-border payment and liquidity solutions, XRP has garnered widespread favor from financial institutions and investors worldwide for its high-speed transactions, low fees, and environmentally friendly nature. To enable more users to easily participate in the growth of digital assets, ALR Miner, an innovative cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the XRP Cloud Mining project, committed to creating an efficient, stable, and barrier-free cloud mining ecosystem.

Breaking Through Traditional Mining Barriers, Enter the Market with Zero Entry

Unlike traditional mining equipment, which requires high investment and complex maintenance, ALR Miner utilizes leading cloud computing technology. Users don't need to purchase any hardware; simply register and receive dedicated cloud computing power to participate in XRP mining. The platform's 24/7 intelligent scheduling ensures efficient operation of computing power, significantly reducing entry barriers and operating costs.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us