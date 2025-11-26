India lodges protest after citizen stopped at Shanghai over Arunachal birthplace

INDIA has lodged a strong protest with China after an Indian citizen was detained at Shanghai Airport.

Indian media reported that the woman, who is UK-based and holds an Indian passport, was stopped by Chinese authorities during a layover in Shanghai on November 21. She was told her Indian passport was invalid because she was born in Arunachal Pradesh.

China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan and claims it as part of its territory, a position India has consistently rejected.

The woman, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, said she was not allowed to board her onward flight to Japan and was detained for 18 hours, according to Indian media.

"Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement late on Tuesday.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the checks were carried out in accordance with laws and regulations.

Jaiswal said India had taken up the incident "very strongly" with China.

India and China have been slowly improving ties after four years of strain linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy, with both sides holding several high-level visits.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China in August for the first time in seven years, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries were partners, not rivals.

The two countries share a 3,800 km (2,400 miles) border that remains disputed and poorly demarcated.

Relations were badly hit after a 2020 clash in the Himalayas, in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand fighting.

