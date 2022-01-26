Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 26, 2022
CRICKET

India captain Rohit back for white-ball series against Windies

Rohit Sharma (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Rohit Sharma will return to lead India in the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies after recovering from his hamstring injury, as the country’s cricket board named the squad on Wednesday.

Rohit, who was recently appointed white-ball captain, missed the team’s tour of South Africa and KL Rahul stood in as captain in the three one-day matches which the tourists lost.

India announced 18-man squads for three ODI and three T20I matches starting February 6, with the first 50-over game in Ahmedabad.

Vice-captain Rahul will join the team from the second ODI while fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested.

Ravindra Jadeja will miss the series as he is undergoing the final stage of recovery from his knee injury, the BCCI said.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav returns to the ODI squad after last playing for the national team in July last year.

Recently the BCCI revised the venues for the series, hosting the ODI games in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11. The T20 matches will be played in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

India are yet to name their new Test captain after Virat Kohli, who remains an integral part of the team across formats, stepped down from the job following the team’s 2-1 loss in South Africa.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

