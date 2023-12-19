Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Special screening of documentary honours India-Bangladesh bond since 1971 war

The screening was organised by the Bengal Heritage Foundation last week ahead of the 52nd anniversary of “Bijoy Dibosh”, or Liberation of Bangladesh Day, which falls on December 16

High Commissioners from India (Vikram Doraiswami) and Bangladesh (Saeda Muna Tasneem) Deputy High Commissioner of India (Sujit Ghosh), International Affairs Advisor to PM of Bangladesh (Dr Gowher Rizvi) with Krishnendu Bose, Madhurima Bose and Bengal Heritage Foundation (Suranjan Som and Sourav Niyogi) – Image Credit: Facebook: Bengal Heritage Foundation

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The India-Bangladesh link was honoured by the British Bengali diaspora in London with the special screening of a documentary chronicling the history of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The event served as a commemoration of the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries, dating back to the conflict.

‘Bay of Blood’, a documentary directed by Indian filmmaker Krishnendu Bose, sheds light on the untold suffering and resilience of millions of people over nine months from March to December 1971.

The screening was organised by the Bengal Heritage Foundation last week ahead of the 52nd anniversary of “Bijoy Dibosh”, or Liberation of Bangladesh Day, which falls on December 16.

International Premiere of the Bay of Blood – the story of the birth of a Nation, presented by Bengal Heritage Foundation – Image Credit: Facebook: Bengal Heritage Foundation

“The film projected the strong sense of the power of an idea – no amount of violence, no amount of oppression can actually kill that,” said Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami at the conclusion of the special screening at Leicester Square on Friday (15).

“The spirit of the Bangladeshi people comes through in the film. It was the people who stood up and once the people are ready to die, then there is no amount of force that you can use to steer them off. As an Indian whose father served in the war in 1971, I couldn’t be prouder of my father today,” he said.

His Bangladeshi counterpart in the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, also reflected upon the supportive role played by the UK Parliament during the conflict with Pakistan.

“A motion was passed here in the UK Parliament at the time. Today, we are making an effort to make our genocide better known and we welcome the UK’s support once again,” said the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to the UK.

The Bengal Heritage Foundation said the event sought to showcase the enduring bonds of kinship forged between India and Bangladesh during the war and to pay tribute to the extraordinary sacrifices made by the common people of Bangladesh in defence of their heritage and identity.

“This screening stands as a testament to our mission of fostering cultural understanding. It is a powerful reminder that shared history can unite communities and build bridges of understanding,” said Suranjan Som, president of the foundation.

“This screening not only reflects our commitment to preserving historical narratives but also emphasises the importance of collective remembrance. It’s heartening to witness the unity that stems from acknowledging our shared history,” added foundation trustee Sourav Niyogi.

The foundation, registered with the UK’s Charity Commission, was established with a commitment to preserve, and promote the heritage of Bengal. Through various initiatives, it aims to highlight the shared history, language, and traditions that bind the Bangla-speaking communities in India and Bangladesh.

(PTI)

