Imran Khan may visit Britain in July: report

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Photo by Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

PAKISTAN prime minister Imran Khan may visit the United Kingdom in July to discuss strategic relationships and bilateral cooperation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, according to a media report.

A meeting between the two prime ministers may coincide with the white ball cricket series between Pakistan and England next month, The Express Tribute said on Saturday (12).

The possibilities of a meeting emerged following a friendly telephonic conversation between Khan Johnson earlier this week.

“Diplomatic circles are abuzz with the possibilities of both the countries entering into another comprehensive strategic dialogue that could open many doors of bilateral cooperation and collaboration,” the report said.

If a meeting takes place between the two leaders, the emerging situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops is likely to figure prominently in the discussions.

Khan is yet to visit Britain after taking over as the prime minister of Pakistan in 2018. He had, however, met Johnson on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly in 2019.

The relationship between the two countries soured in April when Britain included Pakistan in its list of 21 high-risk countries alongside Syria, Uganda and Yemen, over money laundering and terror financing issues. The move of the UK government had sparked condemnation from Islamabad.