Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,989
Total Cases 30,987,880
Today's Fatalities 581
Today's Cases 41,806
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,989
Total Cases 30,987,880
Today's Fatalities 581
Today's Cases 41,806

HEADLINE STORY

Imran Ahmad Khan MP faces court on molestation charges

Imran Ahmad Khan MP

By: PramodThomas

THE Conservative MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Imran Ahmad Khan will face the court on Thursday (15) on charges of molesting a 15-year-old boy in 2008, reported The Daily Mail. 

He will appear by video link before the Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft QC for a formal plea and directions hearing.

Khan MP, 47, who has been suspended by the Conservative Party, has already denied the allegation that he groped the teenager in Staffordshire.

He faces a single count of sexual assault against the then-teenager, the report added. 

Khan helped Boris Johnson win a large Commons majority in 2019 – with the Tories now representing 45 per cent of the Northern Powerhouse constituencies

Wakefield in West Yorkshire was part of Labour’s ‘red wall’ for 87 years before Khan won the seat in the 2019 General Election.

“You intentionally touched a boy aged 15 and that touching was sexual when he did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that he was consenting, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003,” the charge against Khan alleges.

The Conservatives have previously said the whip had been suspended from Ahmad Khan, meaning he would sit as an independent in the Commons.

Last month, the MP appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video-link from his lawyers’ office.

Asked to indicate a plea to the charge, Ahmad Khan, who was represented by Sallie Bennett-Jenkins QC, said: ‘Not guilty.’

“It is true that an accusation has been made against me. May I make it clear from the outset that the allegation, which is from over 13 years ago, is denied in the strongest terms. This matter is deeply distressing to me and I, of course, take it extremely seriously,” the MP said in a statement.

“To be accused of doing something I did not do is shocking, destabilising and traumatic. I am innocent. Those, like me, who are falsely accused of such actions are in the difficult position of having to endure damaging and painful speculation until the case is concluded. I ask for privacy as I work to clear my name.”

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said the case was not suitable for trial in the magistrates’ court and sent the case to the Old Bailey.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it made the decision to charge after reviewing a file of evidence from Staffordshire Police, according to reports.

Staffordshire Police had probed the historic sexual assault claim for more than a year – but did not make an arrest during this time.

Before entering Parliament, Kahn worked for the UN as a special assistant for political affairs in Mogadishu.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Racism has no place in football or in our society: Javid
HEADLINE STORY
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid on England tour
HEADLINE STORY
Britain achieves vaccine milestone ahead of July 19 unlocking
INDIA
Virus strikes twice for India’s first Covid patient
HEADLINE STORY
More than 1,200 experts slam Johnson government ahead of Freedom Day
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson says racist abusers to be banned from football stadiums
News
Riots continue in South Africa, claim 72 lives
HEADLINE STORY
UK will work with Taliban should they come to power, says Wallace
News
9 Chinese nationals among 12 killed in Pakistan bus blast
News
We won together. We lost together
News
‘Racism is systemic in England, UK government breaching UN’s anti-racism treaty’
News
Racist trolls target NHS GP for snacking at Wimbledon
Eastern Eye

Videos

Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bro Daddy starts rolling
Pakistan records fastest remittance growth in two decades
Truth behind England football team snubbing Downing Street
Imran Ahmad Khan MP faces court on molestation charges
Taapsee Pannu turns a producer; announces her first production venture…
Britain fines drugmakers for overcharging NHS