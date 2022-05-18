Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Immigration rules: Hundreds of overseas-born trainee GPs face deportation

iStock

By: Pramod Thomas

THE leader of NHS GPs has written to the home secretary Priti Patel demanding to scrap “bureaucratic” hurdles as hundreds of overseas-born trainee GPs are at risk of deportation because of immigration rules, according to a report. 

Prof Martin Marshall, the chair of the Royal College of GPs, pointed out that the health service risks losing much-needed family doctors unless visa regulations are overhauled to allow young medics to stay in Britain at the end of their GP training, The Guardian reported.

Current immigration rules state that “international medical graduates” (IMGs) can be given indefinite leave to remain only after they have been in the country for five years, but GP training lasts for only three years.

“At a time when general practice is experiencing the most severe workload pressures it has ever known, it is nonsensical that the NHS is going to the expense of training hundreds of GPs each year who then face potential deportation by the Home Office because of an entirely avoidable visa issue,” Prof Marshall was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“We cannot afford to lose this expertise and willingness to work in the NHS, delivering care to patients, due to red tape.”

The government spends £50,000 a year paying the costs of each would-be GP’s training.

A woman walks past a sign reading “Thank You NHS” on the shoreline in Canvey Island, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

According to GP leaders, a chronic and worsening shortage of family doctors is the key reason why surgeries find it hard to give patients the speedy access many want.

In 2019, Boris Johnson promised to expand the number of GPs in England by 6,000 by 2024. However, last year health secretary Sajid Javid said that the pledge was likely to be broken.

IMGs are particularly important in the drive to boost GP numbers because they made up 47 per cent of the 3,793 young doctors who began training as GPs last year. After training, then must find an NHS sponsor to allow them to continue working in the UK. However, only a few GP surgeries are licensed by the Home Office to be sponsors.

“These bureaucratic immigration rules are not fit for purpose and need to be updated to accommodate the needs of people who are qualified and willing to work in general practice,” said Marshall. “As things stand these rules are damaging for the NHS.”

Dr Chandra Kanneganti, the president of the British Association of International Doctors, said over the past five years he had sponsored nine IMGs from Nigeria, Pakistan and India to start their careers at the two GP practices he runs in Stoke-on-Trent.

“The current system makes no sense. We are losing valuable GPs because of these complex visa problems, rather than making it easy for them [to stay],” Kanneganti, who is also a Conservative councillor and the current mayor of Stoke, told The Guardian.

“If ministers really want to recruit 6,000 more GPs, they need to act without delay to let these doctors stay and make their careers here.”

A GP trainee in Southampton, who is from Pakistan, is considering whether she should abandon her plan to become a family doctor and instead take a job as a hospital doctor, as trainee medics from overseas find it much easier to get sponsored by a hospital than a GP practice.

She said: “I’m currently looking for job opportunities for when I complete my training, which I hope to do later this year. But I need a tier 2 visa to be able to stay and working in the NHS, which I really want to do.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Met officer dismissed for ‘gross misconduct’
HEADLINE STORY
UK cost of living crisis to peak later this year
HEADLINE STORY
Indian insurance giant slumps after country’s biggest IPO
News
Review attacks Prevent programme on “double standards”
News
No intention to change the way I live: Sadiq Khan on Buffalo shooter’s threats
INDIA
US urges India to reverse ban as wheat-laden trucks, ships stranded at port
News
Buffalo gunman’s manifesto names ‘Sadiq Khan as enemy’
HEADLINE STORY
Adani in £8.58 billion deal for Holcim India cement business
News
Cost of living crisis: UK to delay ban on promotion of high-sugar foods
HEADLINE STORY
Australian all-round great Symonds dies in car crash
HEADLINE STORY
Racism in cricket: Lord Patel says some at Yorkshire Club still in denial
News
Ex-police officer jailed for false report on student
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Met officer dismissed for ‘gross misconduct’
Why Britain needs to reflect and bridge divides
Immigration rules: Hundreds of overseas-born trainee GPs face deportation
UK cost of living crisis to peak later this year
Supreme Court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings at Gyanvapi…
Why Fantasy Cricket Games Are Preferred Over Digital Cricket Games