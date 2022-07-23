Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

I’m elated to win Best Actor: Ajay Devgn on receiving National Award for Tanhaji

The actor shared the Best Actor Award with south superstar Suriya, who received the same award for his performance in the film Soorarai Pottru.

Ajay Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is elated with his third National Award win, as this time the 53-year-old star won the award for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Bhuj actor shared the Best Actor Award with south superstar Suriya, who received the same award for his performance in the film Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Om Raut, the film featured Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in the lead roles and gathered positive feedback from the audience.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh in 2002 and Zakhm in 1998 both earned Ajay the National Award for Best actor. Ajay said in a statement, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya, who won for Soorarai Pottru.”

He further added, “I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners”.

Ajay also responded to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior winning the best popular film award, earning him his win National Award as a producer. “As the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values, and sacrifice. It has strong national sentiments, super VFX, and a holistic approach to entertainment. I must share the honour with my director Om Raut, my co-producers, T-Series, and my co-actors. Most of all, I thank my creative team who has contributed handsomely to making this a blockbuster and now a National Award winner.”

Released in the year 2020, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ collected over Rs 368 crore (46 million USD) worldwide at the box office and was declared the highest grosser of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will soon be seen in ‘Bholaa’, ‘Drishyam 2’, which will be out in theatres on November 18. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay’s shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Brave and Unapologetic: Bollywood applauds Ranveer as he goes naked for magazine shoot
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Suriya share Best Actor at India’s 68th National Film Awards, Aparna Balamurali…
Entertainment
Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier joins the cast of EastEnders, says, ‘I am very grateful’
Entertainment
Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime returns with Season 2; Shefali Shah’s Vartika Chaturvedi set…
Entertainment
Ricky Martin’s nephew takes back harassment, affair claims in court
Entertainment
Koffee with Karan 7′: Akshay Kumar’s marriage advice to Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina
Entertainment
Here’re Indian celebrities who went naked in front of camera before Ranveer Singh
Entertainment
Amber Heard files notice of appeal in Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict
News
Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws case of sexual relationship against the singer
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh sends internet into meltdown as he goes naked for a magazine…
Entertainment
‘The British live in denial about their past’: Netizens school British historian who…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan makes up for missing The Gray Man premiere by hosting Russo…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
WWE chief Vince McMohan to retire amid probe into ‘hush…
Brave and Unapologetic: Bollywood applauds Ranveer as he goes naked…
London mayor Sadiq Khan wants the city to host the…
I’m elated to win Best Actor: Ajay Devgn on receiving…
Rishi Sunak to put government on crisis footing from ‘day…
Work begins on crematorium