Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

3 dead, 5 seriously ill due to listeria after eating chocolate dessert

The outbreak has raised serious concerns due to its impact on vulnerable hospital patients

Listeria

Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Three people have died and five others have fallen seriously ill following a listeria outbreak linked to a chocolate dessert supplied to NHS hospitals across the UK. Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination, which has prompted a nationwide recall of chilled desserts from hospitals and care homes.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has identified mousses and ice creams made by Cool Delight Desserts as the suspected source of the listeria outbreak. This recall covers all chilled desserts including mousses, ice creams, ice cream rolls, and yoghurts supplied by the company to NHS facilities. The action is being taken as a precaution while health authorities continue their investigation.

The five patients affected by the outbreak, identified between May and December 2024, were aged between 68 and 89. The cases have been reported across the UK, including in Yorkshire, the Humber, the North West, the West Midlands, and Wales. The outbreak has raised serious concerns due to its impact on vulnerable hospital patients, especially those with underlying immunocompromising conditions.

Cool Delight Desserts as the suspected source of the listeria outbreakCool Delights

Only one of the three deaths has been directly attributed to Listeria monocytogenes, according to health officials. Nevertheless, all five individuals who contracted the illness required hospitalisation due to their weakened immune systems. The FSA confirmed that these patients were already dealing with serious health issues, which made them more susceptible to severe listeria infections.

Listeriosis is a serious bacterial infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, a pathogen commonly found in contaminated food. While it is rare in healthy individuals, it can be life-threatening for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, babies, and people with compromised immune systems. Listeriosis symptoms are similar to the flu, including high fever, muscle aches, chills, nausea, and vomiting. In severe cases, the infection can cause life-threatening complications, such as meningitis.

Although the levels of listeria detected in the contaminated desserts were below the regulatory threshold of 100 colony-forming units per gram, the FSA noted that immunocompromised patients are more likely to suffer serious consequences from the infection. The bacterium was detected in two different mousse flavours, chocolate and vanilla and strawberry and vanilla, during routine testing at an NHS hospital in the South West of England.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, confirmed that they are working closely with other health bodies to identify the exact cause of the outbreak. The FSA is coordinating with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care, and local authorities to remove the potentially contaminated desserts from the supply chain. Potter emphasised that the food business responsible for the desserts, Cool Delight Desserts, is fully cooperating with the investigation and has initiated a product withdrawal as a precaution.

Dr Gauri Godbole, deputy director for gastrointestinal infections at the UKHSA, reiterated that the cause of the outbreak has not yet been conclusively identified. However, laboratory testing has suggested a link to a specific type of dessert served in NHS hospitals. The desserts in question are not available to the general public through retailers but are distributed in healthcare settings.

As a precaution, NHS Trusts and care providers have been instructed to stop serving these desserts until the investigation is complete. Hospital staff have been asked to check refrigerators and remove any remaining products that could pose a risk to patients.

The FSA has also warned the public that listeria-contaminated food may not show obvious signs of spoilage, but can still cause dangerous infections. Listeria is commonly found in unpasteurised milk, soft cheeses, pre-packed sandwiches, and other ready-to-eat foods. It can also be present in raw food, soil, and the droppings of various animals, including mammals, birds, and fish.

While the FSA investigates this outbreak, it is worth noting that listeriosis cases have been a concern for health authorities for years. In 2023, there were 177 reported cases of listeriosis in England and Wales, with 32 deaths. Of these deaths, 11 were directly linked to listeriosis. Previous outbreaks have been associated with foods such as smoked fish, semi-soft cheese, and beef products.

This latest outbreak has once again highlighted the need for strict food safety standards, especially in settings where vulnerable patients are being cared for. The public is urged to remain vigilant and avoid high-risk foods, while health authorities continue to investigate and ensure the safety of the NHS food supply.

bacterial infectionchocolate dessertcontaminationcool delight dessertsfood safety standardsfood standards agencygastrointestinal infectionslisteria outbreaknhs trustsproduct withdrawalpublic warninglisteria

Related News

Family asks police to declare missing Indian student dead
News

Family asks police to declare missing Indian student dead

US releases heavily redacted Prince Harry visa documents
News

US releases heavily redacted Prince Harry visa documents

National Wealth Fund to invest in 'higher risk' projects
Business

National Wealth Fund to invest in 'higher risk' projects

maid
News

India's Urban Company launches maid service in India for 50p an hour

More For You

Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing

Age gracefully and enjoy a healthier, more vibrant life.

iStock

Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing


Ageing is an inevitable part of life, but how we age can be influenced by our lifestyle choices, especially our diet. Incorporating nutrient-rich foods into your daily meals can help slow down the ageing process, boost vitality, and reduce the risk of age-related diseases. Here are the top 5 foods that support healthy ageing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tanya Mehra: Online mom influencer making a major impact

Tanya Mehra

Tanya Mehra: Online mom influencer making a major impact

CERTIFIED child nutritionist Tanya Mehra’s mission to empower parents led her to become a popular mom influencer.

The online star has used her own life experiences and divorce to inspire parents, especially single mothers, to break free from toxic relationships, stand up for themselves, and achieve financial independence. She also offers top childcare tips, tackles taboos, and discusses the challenges of motherhood.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS Greenlights New Daily Pill for Endometriosis Relief

This new pill can be taken at home

iStock

NHS approves new daily pill for endometriosis treatment in the UK

A new daily pill, relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone, designed to treat endometriosis, has been approved for use across England’s NHS. This medication provides a convenient and effective alternative to traditional treatments, offering relief for women suffering from this painful condition.

A Breakthrough in Endometriosis Care

Keep ReadingShow less
slushies

Slushy drinks attract young children with their bright colours and taste

istock

Doctors urge children under 8 to avoid slushies due to glycerol risks

Children’s love for brightly coloured, sweet beverages, such as slushy ice drinks, may come with hidden dangers, according to new research that highlights the risks posed by glycerol, a common ingredient in these products. Doctors are now urging that children under eight should completely avoid slushy drinks that contain glycerol, as they may cause serious health issues, including loss of consciousness and shock.

The call for revised health advice comes in response to a recent study conducted by paediatricians in the UK and Ireland. The research, published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, examined 21 cases of children aged between two and seven who required emergency treatment shortly after drinking glycerol-containing slushies. These cases, all from 2018 to 2024, involved children who became acutely ill within an hour of consuming the drinks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Smart eating for Ramadan: Essential food tips to stay energised while fasting

Healthy meal planning is essential while fasting

Smart eating for Ramadan: Essential food tips to stay energised while fasting

Anjali Mehta

While Ramadan includes many important elements like prayer, purification, dedication, controlling desires, and instilling positive habits, a key aspect of the holy month is fasting during daylight hours.

Surviving long days without food and water in a healthy way can be challenging, especially if the meals aren’t nutritious or properly planned. With that in mind, Eastern Eye has compiled top food tips to help those fasting sustain their energy, improve focus during prayers and daily tasks, and avoid pitfalls like fatigue and dehydration. These tips will ensure your fasting journey is both spiritually uplifting and physically sustainable.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc