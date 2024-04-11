IIM-Ahmedabad among world’s top 25 for management studies: QS Rankings

By: Vivek Mishra

IIM-Ahmedabad has secured a spot among the top 25 global institutions for business and management studies, as revealed by the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject. IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta have also been ranked among the top 50 management institutes worldwide.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been recognised as India’s highest-ranked university in these rankings, securing the 20th position globally for development studies.

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, located in Chennai, has also been acknowledged, ranking 24th globally for dentistry, according to the rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a London-based higher education analytics firm.

QS CEO Jessica Turner commented on the rankings, “One of the biggest challenges faced by India is educational — providing high-quality tertiary education in the face of exploding demand: this much was recognised by 2020’s NEP (National Education Policy), which set the ambitious target of a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035.” She added, “It should, therefore, provide some reassurance that the number of Indian programmes featuring across our 55 subject rankings and five broad faculty areas has increased this year — from 355 to 454.”

Turner also said the progress within India’s education sector, especially highlighting the role of privately-run institutes of eminence. “QS also notes that several programmes at India’s three privately-run Institutes of Eminence have made progress this year, demonstrating the positive role that well-regulated private provision can have in enhancing India’s higher education sector,” she said.

The rankings showed India’s research capabilities improving, with a 20% increase in the citations per paper indicator and a 16% growth in the international research network indicator. However, a decrease of 5% in the H Index was also noted.

Ben Sowter, QS’ senior vice-president, remarked on India’s research output, “From 2017 to 2022, its research output surged by an impressive 54 per cent…This increase is not only more than double the global average but also significantly exceeds the output of its more traditionally recognized Western peers.”

He further stated, “Given its current trajectory, India is on the brink of overtaking the United Kingdom in research productivity.” Sowter also mentioned the challenge in increasing the impact of India’s research, “In terms of research impact… India ranks ninth globally for the 2017-2022 period.”

The QS World University Rankings by Subject analyses over 16,400 university programs across more than 1,500 universities in 95 countries, covering 56 academic disciplines.

(PTI)