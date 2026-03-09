IHG appoints Neetu Mistry as managing director for UK and Ireland

Neetu Mistry will oversee more than 400 IHG hotels across the UK and Ireland.

She brings over two decades of experience in the European hospitality industry.

The role focuses on strengthening owner partnerships and expanding the regional portfolio.

IHG Hotels & Resorts has appointed Neetu Mistry as Managing Director for its UK and Ireland business, placing her in charge of one of the company’s largest regional hotel portfolios.

In the new role, Mistry will oversee more than 400 hotels that are either open or in development across the UK and Ireland. The position involves managing the performance of the portfolio while also working closely with hotel owners and partners as the company looks to expand its presence in the region.

IHG’s UK and Ireland estate spans a wide mix of brands, from luxury names such as InterContinental and Kimpton to well-known mid-market chains including Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Crowne Plaza.

The region remains an important market for the company, supported by steady domestic travel demand and continued investment from hotel owners.

A familiar face in the industry

Mistry brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector, having worked across several hotel management companies in the UK and Europe.

Over the years she has built a reputation for developing commercial teams and improving the performance of hotel portfolios, particularly by focusing on long-term value for property owners.

She has also previously served as an owner representative for one of IHG’s regional councils, a role that reportedly involved working closely with other hotel owners and company leadership.

Karin Sheppard, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the company sees Mistry’s experience as an important addition to its leadership team.

“She brings a unique combination of strategic clarity, operational understanding and deep commercial experience of the vast UK&I market,” Sheppard reportedly said, as quoted in a news report.

She added that Mistry’s leadership and industry experience would help strengthen relationships with hotel owners while supporting the company’s long-term growth plans in the region.

Focus on growth and partnerships

Responding to the appointment, Mistry said the UK and Ireland remain an important and evolving market for the hotel group.

“I am honoured to join IHG at such an exciting moment for its UK&I estate,” she reportedly said.

She added that the region continues to offer opportunities across different segments of the hospitality market.

“As a vibrant and dynamic market, I see significant opportunities to deliver for our owners across all segments,” Mistry reportedly said.

IHG’s UK and Ireland network currently includes more than 400 hotels across 11 brands, including InterContinental, Kimpton, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites, among others.

Industry observers suggest the appointment could signal a continued push by the company to strengthen its footprint in a market where domestic travel demand has remained relatively resilient.