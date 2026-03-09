Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IHG appoints Neetu Mistry as managing director for UK and Ireland

Hospitality veteran to lead growth and operations across more than 400 hotels in the region.

Neetu Mistry, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, IHG Hotels & Resorts
IHG appoints Neetu Mistry as Managing Director for UK and Ireland
IHG Official website
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMar 09, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

See Full Bio
  • Neetu Mistry will oversee more than 400 IHG hotels across the UK and Ireland.
  • She brings over two decades of experience in the European hospitality industry.
  • The role focuses on strengthening owner partnerships and expanding the regional portfolio.

IHG Hotels & Resorts has appointed Neetu Mistry as Managing Director for its UK and Ireland business, placing her in charge of one of the company’s largest regional hotel portfolios.

In the new role, Mistry will oversee more than 400 hotels that are either open or in development across the UK and Ireland. The position involves managing the performance of the portfolio while also working closely with hotel owners and partners as the company looks to expand its presence in the region.

IHG’s UK and Ireland estate spans a wide mix of brands, from luxury names such as InterContinental and Kimpton to well-known mid-market chains including Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Crowne Plaza.

The region remains an important market for the company, supported by steady domestic travel demand and continued investment from hotel owners.

A familiar face in the industry

Mistry brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector, having worked across several hotel management companies in the UK and Europe.

Over the years she has built a reputation for developing commercial teams and improving the performance of hotel portfolios, particularly by focusing on long-term value for property owners.

She has also previously served as an owner representative for one of IHG’s regional councils, a role that reportedly involved working closely with other hotel owners and company leadership.

Karin Sheppard, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the company sees Mistry’s experience as an important addition to its leadership team.

“She brings a unique combination of strategic clarity, operational understanding and deep commercial experience of the vast UK&I market,” Sheppard reportedly said, as quoted in a news report.

She added that Mistry’s leadership and industry experience would help strengthen relationships with hotel owners while supporting the company’s long-term growth plans in the region.

Focus on growth and partnerships

Responding to the appointment, Mistry said the UK and Ireland remain an important and evolving market for the hotel group.

“I am honoured to join IHG at such an exciting moment for its UK&I estate,” she reportedly said.

She added that the region continues to offer opportunities across different segments of the hospitality market.

“As a vibrant and dynamic market, I see significant opportunities to deliver for our owners across all segments,” Mistry reportedly said.

IHG’s UK and Ireland network currently includes more than 400 hotels across 11 brands, including InterContinental, Kimpton, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites, among others.

Industry observers suggest the appointment could signal a continued push by the company to strengthen its footprint in a market where domestic travel demand has remained relatively resilient.

ihg hotelsmanaging directorneetu mistryuk and irelandhospitality sector

Related News

uk-budget-reeves
Business

Reeves pledges stability as Middle East war threatens to derail economic plans

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

Jameel Ahmad
Business

Pakistan’s central bank chief pushes back against IMF downgrade

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us