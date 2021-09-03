Website Logo
  • Friday, September 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,895
Total Cases 32,903,289
Today's Fatalities 366
Today's Cases 45,352
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,895
Total Cases 32,903,289
Today's Fatalities 366
Today's Cases 45,352

HEADLINE STORY

‘Ignorance isn’t an excuse’, NHS blog post on racism tells senior white staff

A woman walks past a sign reading “Thank You NHS” on the shoreline on February 25, 2021 in Canvey Island, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A blog post on the NHS Leadership Academy website has provided anti-racism tips, and advised white staff to read about white privilege, The Telegraph reported.

The post suggested reading an article on white privilege by the US activist Peggy McIntosh, followed by a discussion of “whiteness” in author Robin DiAngelo’s book White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism.

According to the report, the tips on anti-racism including “don’t be defensive” in discussions about race and “don’t say ‘I’m not political’ to excuse yourself from this conversation.

The blog post also stated that ‘ignorance isn’t an excuse, as you can’t unsee what you have seen’.

White staff seeking senior leadership NHS roles are also urged to listen to the “lived experiences” of black and minority ethnic people, The Telegraph report added.

The guide, titled “Dear white people in the UK” has been written by Aishnine Benjamin, the head of equality, diversity and inclusion at the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The academy trains medics and other NHS staff in the skills needed to apply for senior roles within the health service.

But the blog post was criticized by a former minister.

Sir John Hayes, the chairman of the Common Sense Group of more than 50 Tory MPs, said he would be writing to health secretary Sajid Javid to ask him to “investigate why this is going on” and ensure “not a penny of public money is wasted on this nonsense”.

“Of course, it is true that the people who are prejudiced and discriminatory are wrong, but the idea of attributing that to one group, defining people as either the oppressors or the oppressed, is deeply insulting to non-white people and just as insulting to white people,” he told The Telegraph.

The guide adds that people of all ethnicities should use their privilege for the benefit of humanity.

The blog post also recommends multiple literary works for staff to read on topics such as white privilege, the British Empire, the Windrush scandal and histories of race relations, the newspaper report added.

There has been a push by NHS bosses in recent years to tackle racism, with local NHS leaders required to report and monitor figures on ethnic minority inclusion in workplaces.

Andrea Sutcliffe, the chief executive and registrar of the NMC, told The Telegraph that it is committed to standing against racism or any other form of discrimination and want to support better conversations and understanding of these issues for everyone.

“That’s what this personal blog seeks to do, particularly in sharing a wealth of helpful resources,” she said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Skipping Sikh to run his first marathon at 74 for charity
News
Britain says it wants to engage with Taliban
News
Sri Lankan attacker shot dead after New Zealand knife rampage
Sports
Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals
HEADLINE STORY
England players targeted with racial abuse in World Cup qualifier
News
NHS seeks £10bn annual boost to cover Covid costs, tackle backlog
News
Child sexual abuse in major UK religions, new report finds
News
Exclusive: Black and Asian police officers denounce new recruitment campaign as ‘A chance…
News
Britain reports nearly 50 cases of Mu Covid-19 variant first found in Colombia
News
Sarpong: I had to confront my own unconscious bias
HEADLINE STORY
Comment: ‘We have a responsibility to help Afghans in need’
News
Britain to give third Covid-19 jab to immunosuppressed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: “I’m very excited to give an Asian superhero to…
PETA files complaint against Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies as horse…
Parineeti Chopra joins Amitabh Bachchan on the cast of Sooraj…
Sharman Joshi set to make his debut in Telugu cinema
Anita Anand’s biography on British-Indian Princess set for series adaption…
UAE healthcare firm NMC restructuring gets creditors’ nod