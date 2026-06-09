Idris Elba says 007 should not go 'woke' and claims 'some markets won't go for a Black Bond'

Highlights

Idris Elba has reflected on the long-running rumours linking him to James Bond.

The actor said he was never seriously in contention to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Elba also shared his view that the franchise should remain focused on escapist entertainment.

For more than a decade, Idris Elba's name regularly appeared in discussions about who should become the next James Bond. Now, as the search for a new 007 continues, the actor has opened up about the speculation that followed him throughout much of his career.

Speaking in a recent interview, Elba said he was flattered by the support from fans but insisted that he was never genuinely in the running to inherit the iconic role from Daniel Craig.

The Bond rumours that never went away

The prospect of Elba becoming Bond generated headlines for years, with many fans backing the actor to bring a fresh interpretation to the British spy.

While the rumours persisted, Elba said he never viewed himself as a serious candidate. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that being associated with one of cinema's most recognisable characters was a compliment.

His comments come at a time when interest in Bond's future remains high, with producers yet to announce who will take over the role following Craig's departure.

Elba shares his view on Bond's future

Reflecting on the direction of the franchise, Elba suggested that Bond should continue to serve as a form of escapist entertainment.

The actor argued that the series works best when it focuses on delivering thrilling adventures rather than becoming entangled in wider cultural debates.

His remarks add to the ongoing conversation surrounding how the franchise should evolve as it prepares for its next chapter.

Attention turns to the next 007

With Craig's era now firmly in the rear-view mirror, speculation continues over who will step into Bond's shoes next.

Although Elba has once again distanced himself from the role, his name remains closely tied to one of the most discussed casting stories in modern film history.

For many fans, the actor represented a vision of what Bond could become. But according to Elba, it was a role that was never likely to be his.

As producers work on the future of the franchise, the debate over the next 007 shows little sign of slowing down.