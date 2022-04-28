Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Iain Smith is SBI UK’s new head of intermediary

Iain Smith

By: Pramod Thomas

STATE BANK OF INDIA UK has appointed former Bank of Ireland (BoI) executive Iain Smith as its new head of intermediary, a statement said on Thursday (28).

In his new role, Smith will be responsible for managing the sales teams dealing with intermediaries placing Buy to Let business with SBI UK and leading the growth of the Buy to Let mortgages business, the statement added.

Chief business officer at SBI UK, Abhishek Sahay said: “We are very excited to have Iain join us. Buy-to-let continues to be a very competitive space and we are keen to increase our impact in this market. Iain has the experience and expertise to lead our presence in the intermediary space.”

Smith has 25 years of experience in the mortgage and lending markets. Previously, he was the head of intermediaries at BoI. He also spent 23 years at Yorkshire Building Society and was part of the team that helped launch Accord Mortgages.

Smith said: “I am delighted to be stepping into this new opportunity with SBI UK. Enabling SBI UK to take the next steps into a new period of growth following its centenary of operations in the UK is my number-one priority. It is a privilege to be working with a bank like SBIUK.”

Last year, SBI UK celebrated 100 years of operation in the UK and recently held an economic conclave in London on the trading relationship between the UK and India.

Since 2018, SBI UK has subsidiarised its retail-banking franchise, SBI (UK) Limited, which has since grown to 11 branches across the UK. It has expanded its product offering to include competitive buy-to-let mortgages and recently, a range of green mortgages to encourage responsible energy conservation, the statement added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Fraud investigators raid GFG Alliance offices
UK
Reliance, Apollo Global plan joint bid for Boots
UK
Barclays profit drops in first quarter on higher costs
UK
UK to set up new authority to ‘chase down’ frauds
INDIA
Reliance now eyes India’s luxury market
HEADLINE STORY
LIC: India slashes size of its biggest IPO
HEADLINE STORY
Don’t know where Twitter is headed: Parag Agrawal
UK
Regulator: One in 10 UK firms do not provide modern slavery statement
INDIA
India-EU trade and investment talks to restart in June
INDIA
India, EU announce trade and technology council
UK
Asda, Morrisons cut prices of key items amid spending squeeze
HEADLINE STORY
India, EU to set up council to broaden ties
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Monaghan man pleads guilty to murdering infant
Suba Subramaniam: Fantastic connection to south Asian dance
Kannada hit KGF: Chapter 2 drops a bomb on Bollywood
UK wants to grow ties with India ‘for Network of…
Liverpool’s Jain says lockdown led to fans’ offensive behaviour
Ajith Kumar: Leader of the pack