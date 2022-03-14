Website Logo
  • Monday, March 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

SBI’s UK arm celebrates centenary

State Bank India’s chairman Dinesh Khara (C) at the London Stock Exchange on March 10, 2022. (Photo: LSE)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is celebrating the centenary of its presence in the UK and the silver jubilee of its listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The bank’s chairman Dinesh Khara opened the exchange on Friday (10) as part of the celebrations.

Previously known as the Imperial Bank of India, SBI has been active in the UK since 1921 when it opened its first British branch to provide banking services to the Indian diaspora, corporates and small businesses.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary SBI UK, incorporated in 2018, is the largest Indian bank operating in Britain with a network of 12 branches across the country.

As a nation with a rich, historical relationship with Britain, linked by language and culture, SBI looks forward to finding tremendous opportunities for shared prosperity. Having proudly served the UK community for 100 years, SBI UK remains committed to its corporate, business and individual customers and looks forward to the next hundred years of stewarding financial security and prosperity for its clients in the UK”, a statement on the LSE website said.

Separately, the bank said it will reopen its Golders Green branch in London on April 4 as the refurbishment works are “now nearing completion”.

The Indian government holds a 56 per cent stake in the Mumbai-headquartered SBI, which enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 4.33 trillion (£43 billion) as of Monday (14).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
IMF officials in Sri Lanka to discuss economic crisis
HEADLINE STORY
India ‘considers’ buying discounted Russian oil
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm shares nosedive after regulatory ban, CEO arrest
SRI LANKA
Prices spike as local currency plummets in Sri Lanka
UK
Heathrow says Ukraine, fuel prices ratchet up uncertainty
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka currency falls sharply as economic crisis deepens
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsens
UK
Caretech founders plan to delist firm
INDIA
India ranks second for global investment in digital shopping
UK
Novel initiative pushes for more women to head Britain’s top firms
INDIA
Ukraine crisis could disrupt India’s economic recovery
INDIA
Dr. Reddy’s plans ‘business continuity’ in Russia
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets June release date
KPMG chair Mehta determined to fight unconscious bias
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu opens up about her battle with…
Australia in command of second Test after Starc wrecks Pakistan
India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep…
Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix