Website Logo
  • Monday, April 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

I want to be a global actor: Adarsh Gourav on The White Tiger, Extrapolations

Gourav stars in the fifth episode “2059 Part II: Nightbirds” of Extrapolations. The episode is streaming on Apple TV+.

Adarsh Gourav (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous)

By: Mohnish Singh

Strolling around New York streets with a cup of coffee in his hand, visiting the iconic Central Park and just soaking up life on the go, The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav says shooting for the sci-fi series Extrapolations in the US was a dream trip.

The actor, who became famous globally for his performance in Ramin Bahrani’s 2021 film adaptation of the Aravind Adiga novel of the same name, hopes the critical acclaim of the movie and now his role in the Apple TV+ climate change series will help him find good roles in India as well as the West.

The White Tiger really put me on the map. I feel like I am getting the best of both worlds. Best of what’s happening in India and what’s happening in the West. I am just hoping to capitalise and make the most of my opportunities right now because I want to be a citizen of the world. I want to be a global actor,” Gourav told PTI in an interview.

The Bafta-nominated actor, who now has representation in both the US and the UK, recalls how he could not promote or join the awards campaign of The White Tiger due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I attended Baftas from my living room and the Oscars from my living room,” he added.

But that has not dampened Gourav’s determination to find his place in the global acting community.

“I know in my gut that I will be travelling a lot with my work. It will happen,” he said.

The White Tiger helped him land the lead role in Extrapolations, a starry series by Scott Z. Burns of the “Contagion” and “An Inconvenient Truth” fame that meditates on what life would be in the future if climate concerns are not addressed urgently.

After spending around 15-20 days shooting in New York for Extrapolations, Gourav stayed back at Bahrani’s house to explore the city, something he could not do earlier due to the pandemic.

“I lived with Ramin for 10 days and ate lots of good food. Went to museums, went to Central Park, and all the other parks that were around Brooklyn. Williamsburg was my favourite place, (there were) lots of chilled-out pubs, bars, and thrift stores. Even if you are walking on the streets with just a cup of coffee, it is such a delightful place to be around. Like Mumbai is the melting pot of India, New York is the melting pot of the world in that sense… It is just fun to sit around on a park bench and look around,” he said.

Gourav stars in the fifth episode “2059 Part II: Nightbirds” of Extrapolations. The episode is streaming on Apple TV+.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Anjana Vasan, Zubin Varla and Waleed Akhtar win Olivier awards
Entertainment
‘I forgave and moved on…’ Priyanka on speaking about being cornered in Bollywood after all…
TELEVISION
Priyanka Chopra unveils trailer for her next series Citadel
NEWS
KSI apologises for using P word against South Asians, to take a break from social…
TELEVISION
Didn’t know I could make people laugh: Sunil Grover
Entertainment
Priyanka hugs Karan Johar at NMACC event amid tiff rumours
Entertainment
Fans in awe of Pooja Hegde in brand new song from Kisi Ka…
Entertainment
Bathukamma hits the right chord with fans – read comments
Hollywood News
Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams set to return for Deadpool 3
FASHION
Simone Ashley, Poorna Jagannathan, Freida Pinto dazzle at Dior Mumbai show – see…
FASHION
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Maisie Williams make heads turn at Dior Mumbai Show
NEWS
Indian President Droupadi Murmu meets makers of The Elephant Whisperers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW