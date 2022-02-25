Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 26, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

EUROPE

I tell my family I’m fine, but I’m not: Indian student stuck in Ukraine

Indian students set to exit Ukraine and enter Romania through Porubne-Siret Border. (ANI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIAN students in Ukraine have spoken of their despair as they hope to make their way out of the country following the military attack by Russia.

It is estimated that some 16,000 Indians are currently stuck in Ukraine; New Delhi is making arrangements to evacuate them from the border regions as Ukraine’s airspace is shut.

Prabhas Kumar, a medical student from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, said, “I don’t feel like talking. I have posted a status on my Whatsapp that says, ‘I’m fine’, although I’m not.”

Prabhas, a fourth-year MBBS (medicine) student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, is among many students from India stranded in Ukraine.

The students said they tried to find space in bomb shelters built by the local government, but said those were “too crowded” so they returned to their university hostel.

They hope to be evacuated by the Indian government or want to be shifted to “nearby, safer” countries such as Romania, Poland, Hungary.

Several Indian students who could afford the expensive airfares left Ukraine for India, while others were left to fend for themselves in the face of what they said are “exorbitant” airline fares.

Prabhas, his college mates Kuldeep Kumar from Unnao, Vishal Yadav from Varanasi and Abhinav Patel, all aged between 22 and 24 years, are stuck in Ukraine after flight services stopped on Thursday (24).

In a telephone interview, Prabhas said, “My father is in government service. I’m not upper-class. Rs 65,000 (£650) for a one-way flight is not reasonable. Had it been cheaper, this situation would not have arisen.

“It was a similar situation during the Covid-19 pandemic. Airlines like Fly Dubai, Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia, etc had cheaper tickets. I went home during the winter break and the return fare was Rs 44,000 (£440), but now it’s Rs 65,000 for one way.”

Prabhas, who lived in a joint family in Jaunpur, said he gets phone calls from his loved ones and has to keep repeating to everyone that “I’m fine” even as there is uncertainty over his immediate future in Ukraine.

“Sometimes, I don’t even feel like talking to them,” Prabhas added.

Abhinav Patel, who is in his fourth-year of medicine, said students could have left Ukraine earlier had they got flights at “reasonable” rates.

First batch of Indian students holding the national flag before leaving for the Ukraine-Romania border from Chernivtsi, on Friday. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Camp Offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. (ANI Photo)


“Those with money left (for their homes). Not everyone who is studying here is rich. They have somehow managed resources and come to study here. The (Indian) government should help us. We are worried, our parents are worried,” Patel, from Lucknow, said.

Kuldeep Kumar, from Unnao, said under normal circumstances, a return fare from Ukraine to Delhi costs around Rs 25,000, but that the fare shot up just ahead of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The cost of a one-way Air India ticket was $800. One way. Students were shocked. Some managed to book Qatar Airways flights at relatively cheaper rates, but then on February 24 we got to know that all flights have been cancelled,” he said.

Kuldeep, who is also a fourth-year MBBS student, said there are around 1,500 Indian medical students in his university alone and urged the government to evacuate them or facilitate their entry to nearby, safer countries.

“Many students from other countries like Morocco, Jordan, Isreal and other Middle East nations have moved to nearby Romania, Poland, Hungary. We urge our government either evacuate us or facilitate our entry to a safer country,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (25) set up a dedicated helpline centre for people and students from the state who are stuck in Ukraine.

The helpline numbers are 0522-1070 and 9454441081.

Or email [email protected], according to the UP government.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India to Ukraine: Dialogue is the way out
News
Indians in Ukraine advised to ‘stay calm’
HEADLINE STORY
Indians asked to leave Ukraine ‘temporarily’
News
Spain arrests cousin over teen’s disappearance in Italy
News
Greece car chase kills 7 migrants; 4 Pakistan nationals among injured
News
Spain busts ring bringing Pakistan migrants into EU
HEADLINE STORY
Modi meets Pope Francis, invites him to India
News
France jails man who posed as Brigitte Macron’s nephew
News
Pope sends personal funds for Bangladesh, Haiti
News
Top EU court allows ‘conditional’ ban of hijab at workplace
HEADLINE STORY
Britain launches world’s first-ever Covid-19 booster dose trial
News
‘Change must happen now’: EU plans tough action on racism
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kapil Sharma to lead Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production
Taapsee Pannu reteams with Anubhav Sinha for a socio-political drama
I tell my family I’m fine, but I’m not: Indian…
Eastbourne man admits murdering Sabina Nessa
India to Ukraine: Dialogue is the way out
Raashii Khanna on teaming up with Ajay Devgn for Rudra
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE