‘I hope to have more 2022’s in my life,’ says Kartik Aaryan

Kartik gave two blockbuster hits in the year 2022, a horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and a romantic thriller ‘Freddy’ which did exceptionally well on the OTT platform.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan (R) and Kiara Advani (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Saturday, shared a heartfelt note on social media as he bid goodbye to the year 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the post which he captioned, “Bye-bye 2022, You have been really special. I hope to have more 2022s in my life. You will be remembered and how! Thank you for giving me three of my biggest blockbusters #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Freddy and #Katori.”

In the snaps, Kartik shared stills from the horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, from the romantic thriller film ‘Freddy’ and with his pet dog Katori.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“I hope 2023 will create history in Film industry for you,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “You entered the year as the heartthrob of Bollywood, and ended it with, being the SAVIOUR and the YOUNGEST SUPERSTAR of Bollywood! A damn special year for us tooo!”

Another fan commented, “2022 marks the beginning of the Era of Kartik Aaryan.”

Kartik gave two blockbuster hits in the year 2022, a horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and a romantic thriller ‘Freddy’ which did exceptionally well on the OTT platform.

He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan’s upcoming masala entertainer film ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kriti Sanon which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

He also has director Kabir Khan’s next untitled film, Hansal Mehta’s next ‘Captain India’ and a romantic musical saga film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

(ANI)