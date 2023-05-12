Website Logo
  • Friday, May 12, 2023
News

Husband charged with the murder of east London woman

Suma Begum’s body was found 10 days after her disappearance

Suma Begum (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife in Tower Hamlets, the Metropolitan Police said.

Aminan Rahman, 45, of Orchard Place, appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (9) for murdering Suma Begum, 24.

She was reported missing from an address in Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets, on 30 April.

The Met Police recovered her body from the River Thames following a call from a member of the public on Wednesday (10).

According to a statement, formal identification is yet to take place but Begum’s family has been updated about the incident.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The Met said that Rahman will appear at the same court on 25 July.

