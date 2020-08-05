Hunt for new locations to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha begins

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ period drama Thugs of Hindostan (2018), next stars in Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994).

Mr Perfectionist was busy shooting for the much-awaited remake in several parts across India before all shooting activities came to a grinding halt in March due to lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:48pm PST

Before India went into lockdown, Khan had already shot several important portions in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata. The team was set to commence the next schedule in Ladakh. However, in the month of July, the makers decided to cancel the Ladakh schedule of the film after India – China clash in the Galwan valley. After months of complete shutdown, production houses have resumed shooting in India, and Aamir Khan has busied himself scouting new locations for the next schedule of his ambitious film.

The team had two major schedules in works – Delhi and Ladakh – before the shooting was called off. Recently, some media outlets reported that the makers might even shoot in Turkey and Georgia. Aamir Khan is now raring to resume work and is chalking out a new shooting schedule with the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Feb 13, 2020 at 9:24pm PST

Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar (2017). Apart from Aamir Khan, the high-profile film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles.

Khan is also co-producing the film in association with Viacom18 Studios. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Christmas 2020 but given the circumstances, it might get pushed to 2021.