Huma Qureshi to play an important role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom?

Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar starred together in 2017 release Jolly LLB 2. The film was a super hit at the box office and Akshay and Huma’s jodi was liked by everyone.

Now according to a report in a daily, Huma has been roped in to play an important character in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. A source told the daily, “Huma Qureshi has been finalised to play a key character, in addition to the female lead to be played by Vaani Kapoor in Bell Bottom.”

Well, there were also reports that Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Akshay in the film. However, the makers are yet to officially announce which actresses are a part of the movie.

Bell Bottom is based on true events that took place in the 80s. It was in November last year when Akshay had announced the film with a poster. He had tweeted, “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, 2021. @ranjit_tiwari @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @poojafilms.”

Initially, Bell Bottom was slated to release on 22nd January 2021, but as Bachchan Pandey was pushed to the Republic Day weekend, Bell Bottom was shifted to 2nd April 2021. However, now due to the pandemic, everything has been getting postponed. So, we won’t be surprised if the release date of both films is changed.

A few days ago, producer Nikkhil Advani had posted a picture on Instagram in which the film’s team along with Akshay Kumar were having a meeting early morning.